Drew Barrymore says she has cried every day while trying to educate her children at home

Drew Barrymore and her Flower Beauty brand have joined forces with forty other beauty brand leaders in an effort called "Beauty United,quot; to help those on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic. But in addition to helping healthcare workers, Barrymore has a new respect for teachers after his experience with homeschooling for his children: Olive, 7, and Frankie, 5.

Barrymore appeared in The Today Show Tuesday and says that teaching her children at home has left her crying daily.

"I think there are good hours and difficult hours … the first week I was paralyzed," he says. @Drew Barrymore about how he has been adjusting to life while distancing himself socially. pic.twitter.com/mCDIWPVlTy – TODAY (@TODAYshow) April 14, 2020

"I cried every day, all day," Barrymore told Savannah Guthrie. “It was like all the churches and states. It is the most messy dish I have ever had in my life to be the teacher, the father, the disciplinarian, the caretaker. "

The 45-year-old actress added that she didn't think she needed to respect and appreciate teachers more than she did, but that's exactly what happened. Finally, Barrymore said he was able to find his way, noting that people are "tough."

Throughout his home schooling difficulties, Barrymore has been posting on social media about how he's spending time with his daughters. In a sponsored post on April 3, Barrymore wrote that he had spent his days playing "rad games,quot; like Candy Land, and many of the school assignments include games.

Barrymore says this strategy allows parents to "tick the fun box and the learning box, all at the same time."

Drew Barrymore made me cry for him @Today is the show. A true human daffodil. I love her. – Kristen Peterman (@CallMeKP) April 14, 2020

During their discussion, Guthrie, who is also the mother of two, gave Barrymore accessories for not pretending that everything "worked,quot; like other celebrities. Guthrie said they were lucky and more than blessed to be able to have the conversation, but it is a choice. the Today Anchor then clarified that it is a choice to choose happiness at every moment.

Barrymore agreed, saying that "happiness is a war you fight every day,quot; and she "marches in the army of optimism."

As for the Beauty United campaign, Drew Barrymore and other leaders of beauty brands are donating money to buy supplies for frontline healthcare workers, such as personal protective equipment. Barrymore says the goal is to raise $ 10 million, and they have already passed the $ 6 million mark.



