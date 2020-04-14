Drake can focus on a new album thanks to Coronavirus blockade

Instagram

The success creator of & # 39; God's Plan & # 39; offers an update on his new material when he joins hip-hop magnate Sean & # 39; Diddy & # 39; Combs for your digital Dance-A-Thon to raise COVID-19 relief funds.

Blocking the coronavirus has given Duck a chance to give his next album 100 percent of his attention for the first time in over a decade.

The creator of hits from "God's Plan" shared an update on his new material on Sunday (April 12), when he joined hip-hop magnate Sean & # 39;P Diddy& # 39; Combs for their digital Dance-A-Thon to raise funds for COVID-19.

During the Instagram live chat, Drake, whose residency at the Las Vegas club was postponed due to the public health crisis, admitted that the last time he was able to clean up his schedule and really fully focus on a single project was in 2009, when left behind by a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL).

"I am working on the album, I have been working on it for a while," he said.

"Another silver lining (to block) is, when God makes you sit down, I remember the last time I had to sit down was when I broke my ACL. And I made a great album with that," Drake continued. her successful debut in 2010, "Thank Me Later".

"Obviously God has us all in the house now sitting, so the amount of focus I can put on this album is probably very different than it would have been if I had to go through residency in Las Vegas …" .

And forced downtime has been great for your creativity.

Joking on the material to be released, Drake smiled: "This is definitely the most excited thing I've been for an album in a long time. A lot of little things have happened, but all the things on the album are new, it's brand new. I'm excited. This is probably the most amount of music I've been sitting on. I'm excited. "

The new release will serve as a continuation of the 2018 "Scorpion", though Drake has continually served musical goodies for fans, including his latest song, "Toosie Slide."

Diddy performed the single during Drake's appearance at his charity fundraiser, and they even performed the viral dance routine together live online.

Elsewhere in the chat, Diddy revealed that Drake had made his list of the five best MCs of all time.

"Two years ago, three years ago, I didn't know," he confessed. "Clearly the work you did, you're in my official Top Five. Really. That's right. Everyone heard it. Bang, bang, bang, bang, bang, bang!"

Flattered by the huge compliment, Drake replied, "Thank you. That means everything to me. There are very few opinions that carry as much weight as yours …"