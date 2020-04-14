Don Cheadle may leave Marvel after & # 39; Avengers: Endgame & # 39;

Marvel studios

The actor of & # 39; Hotel Rwanda & # 39; Who takes on the role of Terrence Howard's War Machine has revealed that he signed a six-movie deal that is completed by his appearance in the fourth 'Avengers' movie.

Up News Info –

Don cheadle He had just two hours to decide whether or not to take on the life-changing role of War Machine in the Marvel franchise.

The "Hotel Rwanda"Star was celebrating her son's birthday party when she received the call informing him that he had been chosen to appear in the blockbuster movies as part of a six-movie deal.

Cheadle was overwhelmed by the offer, which would require him to commit to more than a decade of productions, but was given little time to think about it.

"I was actually at my son's birthday party, a laser tag party, and I got a call from my agent, and they said, 'Hi, I want to connect you with these Marvel guys. They want to talk to you, but They want to offer you the role … ", he tells The Av Club. "They said, 'Hey, this is the paper. We want you to do this. It's a six-image deal.' I was thinking, 'What ?! Oh, uh, OK … &' # 39; and I'm trying to do the math. I'm like, 'That's 11 or 12. I'm not sure'. And they say, 'Well, we need to know, because if you don't say yes, then we will move on to the next person. So you have an hour. "

And he adds: "An hour to decide 12 years, and a role and parts that I don't even know, in the movies that are to come that I have no idea what they will be. I said to him: I'm at my label party laser for kids right now. " They said, "Oh! Oh, it takes two hours." "

After discussing the offer with his wife, Bridgid Latrice CoulterCheadle decided it was a role worth taking.

"I go back inside and I'm ducking behind things, playing laser tag and talking to my wife," he shares. "I'm like," Should I take a look at this? Is it something I should do? "And she said," Well, yes, I suppose so. All things being equal, this is that kind of thing. You have never done anything like this before. Great special effects, store pole, four quadrant movie. You want? do something like this? I said, 'I do it.' "

The actor assumed the role of War Machine, also known as Colonel James & # 39; Rhodey & # 39; Rhodes from Terrence Howard after the "Empire"star, who portrayed the character in the first"Iron Manmovie, he left the franchise after creative disagreements with the producers.

Ironically, Cheadle was ready for the role before Howard was offered: "At first, he had met me in that role, and there were different factions and producers who loved me and others who loved Terrence, and the voice more big in the room for that he won, and Terrence got the role, "he adds. "I thought it was great in the first (Iron Man). And then, through some well-documented things that happened behind the scenes, it was no longer his part, so I got a call."