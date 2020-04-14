Dominic Ingle: Blocking Coronavirus Can Make Fighting Go Faster

The coronavirus pandemic could give boxing "a kick in the butt,quot; when it comes to fighting in the future, according to coach Dominic Ingle, even if the sport has to wait until September at the earliest to get back into action.

With countries closed due to the global health crisis, the fighting scheduled for May, June, and July has been postponed, and there is no clear indication of when the situation will improve enough for the cards to be rescheduled in 2020.

Watch classic fights on DAZN again

Along with continued uncertainty about fight dates, boxers also have to settle for staying busy at home due to social distancing restrictions.

Lack of time in the gym (denying the opportunity to participate in combat rounds during training camp) could lead to more delays, although Ingle believes that forced rest can create a new perspective when it comes to negotiating fights, considering the time. already lost this year.

"It is a time of waiting and seeing," Ingle told Stats Perform.

"Let's say we arrived in late May and the bull run is lifted, and the fighters have been training anyway, it still gives you about six weeks until boxing's summer break," he added.

"They will probably be fit enough, but they want to be training in the gyms. For us, six weeks is the right thing to do, but others will want to do more round training and much more work in the gym. Our fighters could be ready in six weeks, because we don't do much combat anyway.

"Realistically though, you're looking at the beginning of September."

MORE: Hearn Says Joshua Could Handle Long Layoff Before Fury Rematch

On the pairing, he added: "You can kick everyone in the back to make things move faster.

"When you have a job to do, sometimes you think you have all the time in the world to do it. However, this (lock) will make people realize that time is of the essence.

"It has probably made people see that you cannot waste your time, either in your career or in life in general."

Organizing sports events behind closed doors has been mentioned as a way to restart before; the events would be broadcast to an audience watching from home. Ingle is not so interested in that idea for boxing.

"That kind of defeats the object," he said. "We need a fighting environment, and you will still need officials, plus a lot of people in the background to make sure the program continues to work."

"When (the blockade) first happened, I thought we were all taking it lightly," Ingle added. "So the realization hits home. When we went into that, people had a somewhat disinterested attitude. I think that when they got out of it, people would be the same."

"They will think that things will return to normal quickly, that we can only do shows. That is an illusion, for me. Realistically and logistically, I do not think it will work like this."

MORE: Brandun Lee talks about fighting in an empty arena

The famous Ingle gym in Sheffield, England would normally include Kell Brook, Kid Galahad and Liam Williams among regular visitors, but the COVID-19 threat has forced the coach to follow his stable from afar.

"Everyone has workouts to do. We have them on the GPS monitors, so we can see what they are doing and we can give them their workouts," Ingle explained. "They do their careers to stay in shape, so they will be fine."

"I go 12 to 16 weeks without getting paid, because we get paid at the end of a camp when the fights happen. This is how we have always operated. We have money in reserve, but, for us, this is like another camping training.

"They are always training, obviously, but there is usually a concentrated effort of 10 to 12 weeks (before a match). It is almost as if we lived in a shutdown anyway, since we cannot have a social life during that time." you have to go to bed early and get up early, so you're used to this. "