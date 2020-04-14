Doctors may have discovered another life-saving coronavirus medication: BGR

A 44-year-old emergency room physician in Seattle developed a case of life-threatening COVID-19 and was saved with the help of an experimental medication.

The anti-inflammatory drug Actemra is believed to have reduced the "cytokine storm,quot; and improved the condition of the coronavirus patient, who was released after nearly a month in the hospital.

The drug has been used in China and could be tested in more patients with COVID-19.

Visit the BGR home page for more stories.

The infectious nature of the new coronavirus will keep us self-isolating for at least a few more weeks. Most people will only experience mild to moderate symptoms if they detect COVID-19, and some will have no symptoms. But older patients, people with underlying health problems, and others who challenge age and health related statistics will experience a more serious and life-threatening case.

Because there is no treatment, there is no guarantee that you will survive the disease once respiratory complications appear, and access to a respirator and oxygen therapy is not always sufficient to overcome the disease. Doctors around the world have been testing all kinds of cures using drugs designed to treat other medical conditions. You have probably heard of hydroxychloroquine / chloroquine, but many other lesser-known drugs are also being tried.

The most recent anecdotal evidence refers to an emergency room doctor who discovered for himself what a serious case of coronavirus feels like. Dr. Ryan Padgett, of the EvergreenHealth Medical Center in Seattle, is one such exception to the rule when it comes to the severity of COVID-19.

He is a 6 foot 3 foot 250 pound man who was a former soccer star, he played for Northwestern in the 1996 Rose Bowl. "Caring for myself, as a healthy 44-year-old man, never even crossed my mind. through my head, "Padgett told the LA Times.

On March 12, he became a patient at his hospital and was soon put on a respirator after experiencing shortness of breath. His lungs and kidneys began to fail five days after that, and his heart was ready to go. Padgett's colleagues gave him a day or so to live. It was then that they decided to test an experimental treatment that had also been tried in China in the sickest COVID-19 patients.

"This is a movie-like salvage, it doesn't happen often in the real world," Padgett said. “I was just a lucky recipient of people who said,‘ We're not done. We're going to enter an experimental realm to try to save your life. "

The patient was transferred to a different hospital, the Swedish Medical Center, since he needed access to an ECMO machine that can help patients breathe by oxygenating the blood outside the body. The machine alone was not enough. Padgett was probably experiencing a cytokine storm, a phenomenon that doctors treating COVID-19 patients are still trying to understand. Basically, the immune system's response is so strong that it turns the body against itself, doing more harm than good in the later stages of the disease.

That's when doctors tested a drug called Actemra, which was designed for rheumatoid arthritis, but was approved in 2017 to treat the same cytokine storm phenomenon that can appear in cancer patients. After four days on the drug and other therapies, blood oxygen levels improved, and on March 23, Padgett was removed from life support. After four more days, the breathing tube was removed and he came out of his sedated coma. Padgett was released on April 5.

The same team was able to treat a 33-year-old woman who was dealing with her own cytokine storm using the same combination of drugs.

Actemra may not sound familiar to many, but the drug appeared in a recent Wall street journal article on the COVID-19 vaccines and medications that Pfizer is developing. Actemra was only mentioned once:

Other anti-inflammatory medications, such as Roche Holding's Actemra, have shown signs of working in coronavirus patients suffering from respiratory problems.

the WSJ The report also noted that Pfizer's Xeljanz could be an alternative for patients who don't respond to an anti-inflammatory drug like Roche's Actemra. In other words, Padgett's case might have had a happy ending, but not all serious patients who could be treated with the same medications will experience an equally miraculous recovery. More study would be needed to find a drug combination that can cure COVID-19 and reduce the death rate.

Image source: Lev Radin / Pacific Press / Shutterstock