DJ Khaled shows more gray hair and beard while quarantined

Dj Khaled has just joined the seemingly growing list of male celebrities who have been showing off their gray hair while in quarantine, unable to go and dye it. The DJ and producer were not shy about showing their fans their new hair "color,quot; that now has no choice but to rock.

But that wasn't his only hair related problem! Khaled also complained that his hair was getting too long at this point.

The musician obviously can't wait to get his hair cut, but at this point, it's still unclear when he will be able to give the circumstances.

Earlier today, she posted a before and after comparison of her hairstyle and it really looks like she hasn't touched it since her isolation at home.

Some other celebrities have been more daring and have been experimenting with their hairstyles during this time, but it seems the DJ would rather wait until the pandemic passes.

The image on the left showed his usual faded hairstyle and cropped beard, while the one on the right, which is the most recent, shows him with salt and pepper facial hair and longer-than-normal hair on his head, also beginning to show signs of sprouting. gray strands.

While Khaled would want to risk it all and invite a barber in his home to work on him, his family is against it.

‘THEY DON'T WANT ME TO HAVE A SMH HAIRCUT! I will cut my hair, I will find out soon hahaha "Quarantine alert,quot;, wrote in the caption.

He joked that he will even get the barber a "spacesuit,quot; to keep himself safe from COVID-19, adding "I NEED MY BEARD OIL,quot;! LOL! "

Khaled previously debuted her gray hair in another photo with his wife Nicole Tuck, 3-year-old son Asahd, and baby Aalam yesterday.



