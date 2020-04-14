DJ Khaled reacts after being dragged by his quarantined gray hair

Instagram

His post draws the attention of his famous friends who seem to be joking as Justin Bieber's friend and manager Scooter Braun writes in the comment section, & # 39; Survivor season 92. & # 39;

DJ Khaled has been enjoying quality time while in quarantine amid a coronavirus pandemic. While other things are under control, the rapper and producer may have a hard time keeping his looks nice and neat as he can't go out to groom his hair and beard.

In a recent photo, which also featured his wife Nicole Tuck and sons Asahd and Aalam, who posted on his Instagram account, his hair and beard grew noticeably longer and even turned gray. The 44-year-old musician realized this when he wrote in the caption: "I need a haircut hahaha."

Internet users did not take long to roast it for his hair. "My bald nibba," wrote one commenter. Another added, "Noooo you're getting old," with someone else writing, "Damn why he looks so rude."

Noticing the comments, Khaled playfully replied in another post on Monday, April 15. He scoffed at himself by sharing a side-by-side photo comparison before isolation and while in isolation. The words, "I'm going to find a way to cut my hair hahaha" were written in the image.

"THEY DON'T WANT ME TO HAVE A SMH HAIRCUT!" he detailed in the caption. "I'll cut my hair, I'll find out soon hahaha. Quarantine alert. I'll get my Barbour a spacesuit, stay tuned! I NEED MY BEARD OIL! Hahaha!"

His post caught the attention of his famous friends who seemed to be joking. "Survivor season 92," Scooter Braun wrote in the comment section. Fat Joe He also intervened, saying: "I'm about to give you a cut hahaha."

Meanwhile, Tamar braxton He commented, "Don't worry about that bro! It's the people who aren't really quarantined who's talking! Those of us who have been just JUST like you … and me. Our family loves us anyway and Right now, that's it. It was a matter! Be torn apart in peace. "

Khaled is not the only star facing the same fight during quarantine. Actor / comedian Kevin Hart, Kelly Ripa, Sarah Silverman and further revealed that her hair returned to its natural color as she distanced herself socially.