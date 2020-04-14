Dish cuts jobs, reevaluates businesses in the aftermath of coronavirus – Latest News

Dish Network Corp has downsized and is re-evaluating its business to better cope with the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic, the US satellite television provider told Reuters, without disclosing the number of laid off employees.

"The pandemic has forced us to take a closer look at all aspects of our business, our workloads, our focus areas and investments, and the performance of our team members," said chief executive officer Erik. Carlson, to employees in an internal memo. , which was seen by Reuters on Sunday night.

"I want you to hear directly from me that we have made a number of difficult decisions to reevaluate parts of our business, particularly within Home Services," he added.

The company had 16,000 employees as of December 31.

Dish has struggled to retain pay TV subscribers while repositioning itself as a wireless operator, as customers are switching to online streaming services, including those of Netflix Inc and Walt Disney Co.

Dish's latest move, which had not revealed any coronavirus impacts to date, indicates future challenges for the company as it competes for a stake in the 5G race.

