Directors on Exploration of Unfair Convictions – Deadline

Thirty years ago, Levon Brooks was accused of sexually assaulting and murdering a three-year-old girl in Mississippi. Despite having an alibi, he was sentenced to life in prison based on a bite analysis. A few months later, a second young woman was raped and killed, and Kennedy Brewer, the victim's mother's boyfriend, was arrested and sentenced to death for the crime, according to a similar bite analysis.

Brewer later wrote to The Innocence Project, which managed to exonerate and release the couple after testing DNA evidence at the crime scene.

These cases form the first three episodes of Netflix The files of innocence and they were led by American jail director Roger Ross Williams, who told Deadline that he was presented with a large amount of "compelling" material from the Innocence Project.

"Because race played such an important role in all of this, I was drawn to this Mississippi city and was able to tell the story through such an intense place and people felt so deprived of their rights," he said.

Williams added that a colorful and controversial character, a dentist named Michael West, was a "gold mine" for his story. “He had a dentist who was a bigger than life character, when we met him, he put his gun on the table surrounded by Confederate flags and compared himself to a Confederate statue with people trying to erase his legacy and hating the Innocence project. He's a pretty dramatic and fascinating character, so it all fit with him, "he said.

Williams is one of three acclaimed directors involved in The files of innocence next to Who killed Garrett Phillips? director Liz Garbus and Citizen K director Alex Gibney. The nine-part series launches in the streamer on April 15.

The trio spoke to Deadline ahead of the series' launch about the collaboration, their individual episodes, and their thoughts on the timing of the series, amid a global pandemic.

The unusual project began after the transmitter reached a general agreement with The Innocence Project, created in 1992 by Peter Neufeld and Barry Scheck, who then opened their case files to various filmmakers.

Williams' episodes are designed to cover "The Evidence", while Garbus supervises "The Witness" and Gibney deals with "The Prosecution". Garbus directed episode six, which tells the story of Thomas Haynesworth, and Gibney directs episode seven about Chester Hollman. Other directors include Jed Rothstein (Enemies: The President, Justice and The FBI), Andy Grieve, editor of The inventor, and Sarah Dowland, producer of American jihad.

Gibney said, "Each of us was responsible for our own group of films, our own themed cubes, and we knew we were working together, which was exciting because we all respected each other, but also energizing because we were all intensely competitive." We were fulfilling a higher objective, which was to celebrate the Innocence Project. It seemed like everyone was in the boat and everyone had a row, but we all rowed in different parts of the boat to the end. ”

Gibney's story revolves around abuse of power, a common theme in his films. Her episode recounts the case of Chester Hollman, who was wrongfully convicted of murder in 1991 after being arrested driving a vehicle that matched the description of an escape car that had license plates similar to the ones police were looking for. However, after the election of District Attorney Larry Krasner in 2017, the city of Philadelphia decided to review cases such as Hollman's in which there was convincing evidence of innocence, and in the process discovered that the prosecutor and police withheld evidence that They could have proven Hollman's innocence. . In 2019, Hollman was released from prison after 28 years behind bars for a crime that someone else committed.

Meanwhile, Garbus investigated the case of Thomas Haynesworth, who was arrested for sexual assault or attempted sexual assault of five women in Richmond, Virginia, in 1984. Haynesworth was sentenced to 74 years in prison. In 2009, his innocence was proven by DNA evidence in two of the cases, and in 2011 he was acquitted of the others due to a mistaken identity. He was completely exonerated. Haynesworth had spent 27 years in prison for crimes he did not commit. Finally, it emerged that the man who actually committed the crimes was a neighbor who the victims thought looked like Haynesworth.

Garbus said, "You've seen scenes in the courtroom in movies where the witness points across the courtroom and says 'he did it' and everyone says 'woah' and that's the moment the person is incarcerated. Could that person be wrong? They could be wrong. He wanted to understand psychology and how memories are made. "

She admitted that it was difficult to find victims who spoke publicly. “In the Thomas Haynesworth story, even to do it today, there are victims who, despite all the evidence, will go to their graves believing that he is the man who raped them. The power of that original belief is so strong, "he added.

While each of these filmmakers has made films about crime and the criminal justice system before, it was unusual to bring them together under one banner.

"One of the things I find refreshing about this series is that it's focused in a similar direction, but all of these films have a slightly different character and playbook and yet have a unanimous purpose," said Gibney.

Garbus added that the collective experience was one of the things that excited her about the project. “Many times we work on movies that tell extraordinary stories of people who were harmed or framed. You can rule it out, but the power to do something like this is that you get the power of that individual story to matter to you, but you see the systemic problem, it's not a bad apple or an isolated incident. "

Williams added that this is just the "tip of the iceberg." “The Innocence Project receives thousands of letters and has exonerated hundreds of people. They have an seemingly endless supply of these stories, the problem of the mass incarceration crisis in America is huge, "he said. "It could be ten series because there is material and I think it was brilliant for Netflix to bring the three of us together, each of which has our own distinctive style." I feel like Netflix is ​​one of the only places that could do this and put it all together because it makes it so much stronger, so much more powerful, and it draws so much more attention. "

Netflix has had success with docuseries during the COVID-19 pandemic, especially Tiger king. How do filmmakers think quarantine will impact this series?

"The virus will pass, it will be difficult to get to the other side, but we will." But these criminal justice issues will be there for us and I think it's a peculiar advantage to have so many people with so much free time to be able to focus on this, but there couldn't be anything more important than telling stories that highlight how much is wrong with the system of criminal justice, ”said Gibney. “One of the things that COVID-19 has done is focus on a great deal of structural inequality, structural racism in our society, in ways that are so evident now. Everything is connected. In that sense, it gives me some hope, as by focusing on this now, perhaps there will be more impact than there otherwise would be.

Williams added that the outbreak has shown the amount of racial inequality in the United States. "This is a problem and a problem that will not go away any time soon." So now people are sitting in their homes and focused on ways to gain a better understanding of the world and the situation we find ourselves in, this is the perfect time for this series and the perfect time for people to reflect on how we can begin to change injustice like the mass incarnation system in America. I hope a lot of people see and demand change. "