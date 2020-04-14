Diddy’s "Dance-A-Thon,quot; Raises Over $ 3.7M for COVID-19 Relief Efforts

Hip hop magnate Diddy spent his Easter Sunday raising money for the COVID-19 relief efforts.

In association with Team Love, he organized a Dance-A-Thon and has raised $ 3,730,765.00, according to the Direct Relief website, at the time of this writing.

Team Love has partnered with Direct Relief, a non-profit humanitarian aid organization that expedites critical medicines and requests supplies from communities affected by poverty or emergencies around the world. All donations will support Direct Relief's emergency response to COVID-19. Direct Relief supports organizations and health professionals serving communities with insufficient medical services. Team Love also cares about these communities, which are often black and brown and are disproportionately affected by emergencies like this pandemic.

Thank you for working together to help those in need and for spreading LOVE through your generous donation!

#JLo & #ARod stopped as well as #Drake, #LebronJames, #Lizzo, #Draya, #LaLaAnthony, #MeganTheeStallion and many other celebrities attended to show their support.

The money raised will help medical workers in underserved communities struggling with this pandemic.