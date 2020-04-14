Diddy denies stopping Lizzo's Easter Twerk: You are allowed to do Twerk on Easter!

Diddy faced a backlash after allowing Draya and other twerk during their Dance-A-Thon, but stopped Lizzo, but says it wasn't Lizzo's obscene movements, the song he was dancing to had too many words from damn.

"There is one thing I want to make clear. My queen, my sister Lizzo, when I stopped the music, it was because I had many curses there, not because she was twerking," he said via Instagram. "She's one of the best twerkers in the world, okay? So let's keep that clear. It wasn't about twerking: you're allowed to twerk at Easter."

He continued: "It was a lot of curses on the registry and I don't need child services knocking on my door right now, you understand? So that's why I stopped the registry. But Lizzo, we love you and everyone. – Stop looking for what negative. Look at the positive, man! "