Despite the closure of COVID-19, there is still animation work, and the WGA wants it covered by the guild contract – Deadline

Although Hollywood has been halted due to the closure of the coronavirus, there is still work in the animation industry, and the WGA reminds its members that many animated shows are covered by the guild contract.

"The need for social distancing has halted almost all live-action production in our industry," WGA West leaders told their members today. “However, many animated shows have continued production with teams working remotely from home. As a result, we have heard from members that studios and producers are increasingly interested in developing animated projects.

"This is an important time to remind you that the WGA can and does cover writing for animation," added the guild. "If a producer tells you, 'The Writers Guild does not cover animation,' that is simply not true. Many featured animated television shows – broadcast (Bob's Burgers, Family Guy, The Simpsons), cable (american father) and transmission (BoJack Horseman, Big Mouth, Disenchantment, F is for the family) – are covered by WGA contracts. In fact, our Contracts Department recently brokered deals to cover new animated series for Netflix (Q-Force, hoops), Amazon (Undone), Apple TV + (Central Park) and HBO Max (Prince) The WGA also covers animated feature projects, including those that will be released soon. Wendall and wild for Netflix and The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run for Paramount. "

The Animation Guild, IATSE Local 839, also covers animation writers and story people.

“When opening negotiations to write a lively project,” WGA leaders told its members, “You and your representatives must take the position that your work will be covered by the WGA. A WGA contract will ensure you have residuals, deed fees, credit protections, and contributions to WGA health and pension funds, more important now than ever. The protections and benefits in a Writers Guild contract provide a significant financial cushion in a career that can be unpredictable even in the best of times. "