Desperate housewives stars praise & # 39; & # 39; incredible & # 39; & # 39; Felicity Huffman

Desperate housewives fans, rejoice!
Over the weekend, the former cast members had a virtual meeting, where they met and chatted in the comfort of their homes. It wasn't a Wisteria Lane meeting, but it was a meeting anyway.
Eva Longoria, Marcia Cross, Vanessa Williams, Dana Delany and Brenda strong everything appeared in Stars in the house Raise money for The Actors Fund, which is especially helpful in the midst of Coronavirus pandemic.
During their conversation, the cast of ABC brought up Felicity Huffman, and praised her as an actress and fellow colleague. While the 57-year-old star was not present during the virtual chat, his former castmates had nothing but good things to say.
"Felicity Huffman is great," Cross said, after seeing a scene from her on the show. "She is just an amazing actress."
"I remember that story … because we were always a real drama, a joke, and then that gravity would take you by surprise and that's what I loved about the program," added Longoria.
"But when Felicity had this story, she sank her teeth into it. She had so many questions … every scene … she's the one actor," She continued.
The Texas native remembers that Huffman captivated her so much that she sometimes forgot her own lines.
"I remember getting goosebumps when I made a scene with Felicity in the hospital, during that cancer story," he said. "I was watching her to forget my lines … because she was amazing."
Longoria then expressed that he had a special bond with the When they see us star.
"Felicity and I have such a strong connection," he explained. "We have all created these incredible off-show friendships that last forever."
Not long ago, the 45-year-old actress spoke highly of Felicity and how her experience in "impacting,quot; Desperate housewives.
"Felicity was the first to take me under her protection. From the first table read from the script, she realized that she was sitting alone, scared and unsure of where and what to do," Longoria shared last September.
She continued: "Her gentle character and kind heart immediately opened up to me. She approached me, introduced herself and said, 'Don't be afraid, we will get over it together', as she sat next to me and never left my side from that day on. "
The Texas native also talked about how Felicity was one of the few people who helped her deal with a stalker on the set of the ABC show.
"There was a time when a coworker was bullying me at work. I was afraid of the days that I had to work with that person because it was pure torture," Longoria revealed. "Until one day, Felicity told the stalker 'enough' and it all stopped. Felicity could feel that she was full of anxiety even though I never complained or mentioned the abuse to anyone."
Despite her involvement in the college admission scandal, for which Felicity was sentenced to prison, her former co-stars have remained by her side.
You can see the Desperate housewives The stars talk about their co-star, the beloved show, and more in the video above!
