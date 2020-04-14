Desperate housewives stars praise & # 39; & # 39; incredible & # 39; & # 39; Felicity Huffman

Desperate housewives fans, rejoice!

Over the weekend, the former cast members had a virtual meeting, where they met and chatted in the comfort of their homes. It wasn't a Wisteria Lane meeting, but it was a meeting anyway.

Eva Longoria, Marcia Cross, Vanessa Williams, Dana Delany and Brenda strong everything appeared in Stars in the house Raise money for The Actors Fund, which is especially helpful in the midst of Coronavirus pandemic.

During their conversation, the cast of ABC brought up Felicity Huffman, and praised her as an actress and fellow colleague. While the 57-year-old star was not present during the virtual chat, his former castmates had nothing but good things to say.

"Felicity Huffman is great," Cross said, after seeing a scene from her on the show. "She is just an amazing actress."

"I remember that story … because we were always a real drama, a joke, and then that gravity would take you by surprise and that's what I loved about the program," added Longoria.