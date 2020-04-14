Deontay Wilder was dethroned, but where are the US heavyweights competing? USA To take over as No. 1? The | Boxing news

















Will Wilder step aside to allow AJ vs. Fury?

All the belts of the world heavyweight championship have resided in Britain since Tyson Fury hit Deontay Wilder, so where does the next American threat come from?

Wilder ended a sterile spell for American boxing by winning the WBC belt in 2015.

But Anthony Joshua and Fury now have all the titles on the British coasts, which means there is an opportunity for a United States-based contender to make a name for himself …

Last chance lounge

The U.S.-based Cuban was long considered the sack man until a pair of knockout losses to Wilder on each of his world title opportunities. The left-hander is now 41 years old, so time is not on his side. Luis Ortiz

Adam Kownacki, the Pole whose career was based on the east coast of America, saw his unbeaten record smoke unexpectedly at the hands of Robert Helenius last month. It was once considered a natural challenger for Wilder, but now it must be rebuilt after a coup de grace.

& # 39; Prince & # 39; Charles Martin he is best positioned to return to battle. The former IBF champion who lost his belt to Joshua is currently at n. # 2 with that governing body, only behind Kubrat Pulev, which he will challenge next. Martin eliminated Gerald Washington for the best stoppage of his career last time.

Martin KO & # 39; d Washington

Dominic Breazeale He has lost his two world title challenges, to Joshua and Wilder. Her grudge match with Wilder ended within one round.

Breazeale is Andy Ruiz Jr's next target, and they both need a win to rebuild their careers. He said Sky Sports on Ruiz Jr: "That's the fight that the fans want to see, Andy Ruiz and I. I would love to be able to swing and roll."

Forgotten men

Born in Haiti based in Canada Bermane Stiverne He won the vacant WBC title in 2014 in the fight that ended the Klitschkos' monopoly, but lost his first defense to Wilder. Stiverne lost a rematch within a round and, last year, was stopped by Britain's Joe Joyce. He hasn't fought since then, and at 41, it may be the end of the road.

& # 39; Drummer Boy & # 39; he unsuccessfully challenged Wilder and Joshua and, more recently, was also detained by Breazeale and Filip Hrgovic. At 37 years old and six losses, he has a lot of ground to recover. Eric Molina

Former navy man Gerald WashingtonThe first loss was a club KO in their title challenge against Wilder, in a fight where he won a few initial rounds. Since then, he has lost within the distance three more times.

Bryant Jennings He was among the cast of American challengers surpassed by world champion Wladimir Klitschko. Then he was knocked out by Luis Ortiz and, last year, he lost both of his fights.

Big questions

Andy Ruiz Jr Of course, he reached the top of the mountain in an epic way by teasing Joshua about the IBF, WBA and WBO titles last year only to lose an immediate rematch. As a result, the Mexican-American has many questions to answer: His quick combinations and experience make him a danger, but his confessed lack of discipline is a concern. Only a brave man will want to discover what Ruiz Jr has left in the tank.

Jarrell & # 39; Big Baby & # 39; Miller It is a rare product on this list as an undefeated American trash speaker. He wiped his notebook at the cost of a scheduled challenge against Joshua in his hometown, New York, after failing drug tests and has not returned since.

Miller said of facing Fury, with whom he shares Top Rank as a promoter: "I think it will definitely be in the future."

And he warned Wilder of his desire to be America's new number one: "It would be on his chest all night, in exactly the same way (as Fury did), even worse."

Jarrell Miller is undefeated

Michael Hunter he is the fastest growing danger man. Hunter, promoted by Matchroom, is in the top 10 of all governing bodies: his most alarming victory was the arrest of Martin Bakole and, most recently, he fought Alexander Povetkin in a draw.

However, he lost a cruiserweight title fight against Oleksandr Usyk. Like Usyk, Hunter must demonstrate his size and strength in the largest division.

"If I could choose to fight any of the best, it would be Fury," Hunter said. Sky Sports. "I've already been in the ring with him as a fan. I have his number. I would stop him."

Hunter said of Joshua: "I don't think he should fight me (in the style he used to beat Ruiz Jr). He can't beat me in that game. The law is to fight boxers and fight fighters." "One is the boxer, another is the fighter. I would be the boxer."

Trevor Bryan He has a provisional version of the WBA belt and is undefeated at 20, but he hasn't boxed in nearly two years.

Colombia based in Canada Oscar Rivas He knocked down Dillian Whyte but lost that fight by decision, and has not boxed in the subsequent nine months. He signed with Top Rank and is new enough to restore the reputation as a dangerous threat that he came to Britain with.

Efe Ajagba, a Nigerian whose career is based in Texas, has won all 13 fights in the United States. He is a powerhouse and still only 25 years old: Last month he arrested Razvan Cojanu, a former world title challenger. The time must come for an innovative performance by Ajagba.

Ajagba's career is based in Texas

The next generation

Cuban Frank Sanchez Faure He accumulated 15 victories in the United States and his co-manager Mike Borao said Sky Sports: "Frank would consider a fight against one of the UK's big names right away, especially Anthony Joshua.

"He will rapidly advance beyond other perspectives in the United States and the United Kingdom due to his incredible fan pedigree, combination of speed, power and an unmatched desire to win."

Jermaine franklin he has won all 20 fights and he said Sky Sports: "It's a little difficult to get your shot because of the people you need to get your shot with. They just don't want to take the risk right now."

Franklin's manager Dmitriy Salita added: "Jermaine has the skills and heart of a champion and at some point I would love to make a meaningful debut in the UK."

Darmani Rock He is another young prospect with a KO resume and an undefeated record of 17 fights.

Two major threats are also emerging in Canada: Simon & # 39; The Grizzly & # 39; Kean He is older than 31 years old and responded to his only loss with four consecutive knockout victories, while & # 39; Monster Mel & # 39; Mladen Miljas He has won all 12 fights within the distance.