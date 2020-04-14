Demi Lovato wishes her ex-boyfriend Wilmer Valderrama "Nothing But The Best,quot;

Demi Lovato dated That 70's show actor Wilmer Valderrama for six years before separating in 2016. But now that he has moved and is committed to model Amanda Pacheco, Lovato says he wishes his ex "nothing but the best."

In the last cover story for Harper's Bazaar, he I'm sorry, I'm not sorry The singer spoke about her relationship with Valderrama, which started in 2010 when she was just 18 and he was 29. When they announced their separation, the former couple said they were "best as best friends,quot; and that they would always support each other.

Things have changed in the past four years as Lovato and Valderrama no longer keep in touch, but Lovato still has nothing but good things to say about her ex.

"I am very happy for him and I wish him the best, but we are not in each other's lives (and) we have not spoken in a long time," Lovato told the magazine. "But I think I needed that, because I needed to learn to be fine on my own."

The singer explained that when you enter into a relationship at such a young age and spend six years with someone, it prevents you from learning about yourself.

The interview took place in early March, before Lovato started dating actor Max Ehrich, and said at the time that he places no limits on who he could spend his life with.

Lovato, who recently came out as a bisexual, said that when she imagines her life in the future, she doesn't think about looking for a man with whom she wants to have two or three children. Instead, he thinks it would be much more fun to share children with a woman.

She added that she does not know what her future will be like, but she is "open to anything." Lovato also noted that when people ask "What is your type?" – what happens often – she asks if they have seen her story. Lovato stated that she does not have a type, and their relationships are based "exclusively off-line."

Demi Lovato wishes she could say that she only dates attractive people, but she doesn't. He also revealed that he did use the VIP / Celebrity Raya dating app, but was blacklisted by the service when he tried to re-download it after ending a relationship. Lovato says it was a blessing in disguise because she needed to be alone at the time.



