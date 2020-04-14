Demi Lovato thanks fans for their patience after her overdose

Demi Lovato fans know that not everything has gone well for her in recent years. People Magazine picked up an interview with Harper’s Bazaar in which he expressed his gratitude that her fan base was so patient with her after her July 2018 overdose and subsequent rehabilitation.

During his conversation with the aforementioned outlet, Lovato shared that he "appreciated,quot; the patience of his fans and the general public after an overdose two years ago in the summer. The star added that he "would hate for details to become the headline,quot; when he has worked so hard on his artistic endeavors.

Advertisement - Four Minutes Motivational Video

According to Lovato, he made a serious mistake when he was 18 years old. The singer-songwriter claims that when she entered treatment as a teenager, she returned to work about six months later. She thinks it was a big mistake.

For the most part, the 27-year-old singer has spent time in the shadows, quietly working on her new music and letting the tabloids "go crazy." Pop star fans know his name was in the headlines repeatedly when news of his overdose was first announced.

That said, with his new album coming out soon, he finally has a chance to launch a project that tells his side of the story. As previously reported, Lovato was rushed to a hospital in July 2018 after a 911 call confirmed that she needed urgent medical attention.

Demi was reportedly revived by an injection of Narcan, a medication used to thwart the effects of an opioid overdose. While in the hospital, Lovato received a great deal of support from her fans, and even from the general public. She says she couldn't be more grateful.

The singer claimed that one of the most challenging aspects of the support was feeling unworthy of the fans' kind words. However, the star admitted that she was just a normal person going through a difficult time, so in many ways the support she received made sense.

Ad

In addition to her music career, Lovato has been busy working on acting once again, including on the new Netflix comedy, Eurovision, in which he worked alongside great stars like Pierce Brosnan, Rachel McAdams and Will Ferrell.



Post views:

0 0