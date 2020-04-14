EntertainmentDemi Lovato said that Selena Gomez is no longer her friend: here is a timeline of their friendshipBy Bradley Lamb - April 14, 202001ShareFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp %MINIFYHTML946dcdcd0d231974e3b4d892689c5faf12% Demi Lovato said that Selena Gomez is no longer her friend: here is a timeline of their friendship %MINIFYHTML946dcdcd0d231974e3b4d892689c5faf80%Advertisement - Four Minutes Motivational Video %MINIFYHTML946dcdcd0d231974e3b4d892689c5faf13% go back up %MINIFYHTML946dcdcd0d231974e3b4d892689c5faf14%