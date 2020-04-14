Demi Lovato reveals where he meets Selena Gomez

Demi lovato He wishes them all the best, but that does not mean that they remain part of his life.
Almost two years after being hospitalized for an overdose, life is a little different for the 27-year-old Grammy nominee, who now has a new manager, new single, and new life motto.
"This is why the song I come out with is called 'I Love Me', we are good by ourselves," he said. Ellen Degeneres on his daytime talk show about the meaning of the song. "We don't need a partner, we don't need, as a substance. We are good."
As the star progresses on her new life path, some of her famous friends no longer appear in the picture. As revealed in a new interview with Harper's Bazaar, she is no longer in contact with him Jonas brothers, the trio of brothers he has known since they shared the days of Disney in the early years.
Although he did not elaborate on why they are no longer in contact, Lovato diplomatically headed to where he meets another Disney student, Selena Gomez.
"When you grow up with someone, you're always going to have love for him. But I'm not friends with her, so (her post in the Instagram story) felt …" Lovato told the magazine before stopping. "I will always have love for her and I wish everyone nothing but the best."
However, she still talks to Miley Cyrus. "She is amazing, and I love her to death and always will, always have. But I think she is the only one from that time that I still keep in touch with," he said.
Looking at his old and famous lifelong love, Wilmer Valderrama—Who is now committed to Amanda Pacheco"What ship has sailed."
"I am very happy for him and I wish him the best, but we are not in each other's lives, we have not spoken in a long time," confirmed Lovato. "But I think I needed that because I had to learn to be fine on my own. When you get into a relationship with someone at that young age and then spend six years with someone, you really can't learn about yourself."
The May issue of Harper & # 39; s Bazaar hits the newsstands on April 21.
