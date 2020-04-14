Demi Lovato reveals where he meets Selena Gomez

Demi lovato He wishes them all the best, but that does not mean that they remain part of his life.

Almost two years after being hospitalized for an overdose, life is a little different for the 27-year-old Grammy nominee, who now has a new manager, new single, and new life motto.

"This is why the song I come out with is called 'I Love Me', we are good by ourselves," he said. Ellen Degeneres on his daytime talk show about the meaning of the song. "We don't need a partner, we don't need, as a substance. We are good."

As the star progresses on her new life path, some of her famous friends no longer appear in the picture. As revealed in a new interview with Harper's Bazaar, she is no longer in contact with him Jonas brothers, the trio of brothers he has known since they shared the days of Disney in the early years.

Although he did not elaborate on why they are no longer in contact, Lovato diplomatically headed to where he meets another Disney student, Selena Gomez.

"When you grow up with someone, you're always going to have love for him. But I'm not friends with her, so (her post in the Instagram story) felt …" Lovato told the magazine before stopping. "I will always have love for her and I wish everyone nothing but the best."