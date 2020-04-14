Demi Lovato is not friends with Selena Gomez but she loves Miley and Ariana Grande

Harper & # 39; s Bazaar Magazine / Alexi Lubomirski

The successful & # 39; Skyscraper & # 39; He never considered his Disney partner Alum Selena his true friend, but he admires Miley Cyrus very much and has become a good friend of Ariana.

Demi lovato has lost contact with Selena Gomez, revealing that he never considered her a true friend.

The pop star admits that she never really felt close to her partner, former Disney Channel mistress Selena, despite the fact that they worked together as children on the show. "Barney and friends"before finding success with their own shows on the popular network.

"When you grow up with someone, you're always going to have love for him, but I'm not friends with her," Demi tells Harper & # 39; s Bazaar. "I will always have love for her and I wish everyone nothing but the best."

But she will always consider Miley Cyrus a friend, calling the "Wrecking Ball" singer "amazing" and adding, "I love her to death and always will, always have. But I think she's the only one from that time that I still keep on Contact".

Demi has also forged a new friendship with Ariana Grande with whom he now shares a manager Scooter braun.

"I love the fact that Ariana and I have such a supportive friendship because it is difficult to find," explains Demi. "Two women who are in a competitive industry: Everyone seems to want to pit women against each other, so it would be very easy to do so. I always long for friendship with women. I think it is very sacred."

Speaking of friends, Demi reveals that she can see herself settling down and starting a family with a woman.

"When I imagine my life in the future, I don't say: 'I'm looking for a man with whom I want to have two or three children'," Lovato explains. "I think it could be a lot of fun sharing children with a woman … So I don't know what my future will be like and I'm open to anything."

"People always ask me, 'What is your type?' And I say, 'Have you seen my story?' There is no type. He is just offline. I wish I could say, 'I'm only dating attractive people.' But I don't. "