Dayot Upamecano: Why are Man Utd and Man City looking at the RB Leipzig defender | Football news

Why is the rock at the heart of one of the Bundesliga's fiercest defenses attracting Premier League interest?





Dayot Upamecano is attracting the interest of Manchester United and Manchester City

Dayot Upamecano has long been linked with Manchester United and Manchester City. Why are both clubs so interested in a summer move?

Upamecano's name was first linked to the northwest since 2015, when he was still a young man with the French side Valenciennes. The then 16-year-old hadn't even made his debut for the Ligue 2 team at the time, but he had enough buzz around his name to suggest he was destined for bigger things.

That didn't take long. He joined Red Bull Salzburg that summer for around € 2.2m (£ 2m), made his first-team debut that season, and two years later, moved onto group property to join RB Leipzig in 2017.

There, he continued to impress and was shortlisted for the European Golden Boy Award, showcasing the continent's brightest young talent a year later.

Upamecano has represented France at all youth levels, and currently has 14 caps for the U21 side to his name

Now, he's back on the radar for United and City, who plan to increase their defensive ranks when the transfer window opens.

What is the history of Upamecano?

Since joining Leipzig in 2017, Upamecano has become a mainstay in the center, with the young club finishing second, third and sixth in the three seasons he has been with the club.

In his first full season after his January move, he would start 25 of 34 Bundesliga games for Leipzig, taking him to a place on the 40-man list for the 2018 Golden Boy Award, voted on by sports journalists from across Europe. .

Upamecano quickly adapted to the rigors of Bundesliga soccer after moving from Salzburg to Leipzig in 2017

Upamecan hardly needed that acclamation to make himself known. By then it was already said that it was promoted by some of the largest clubs in Europe. Later, his agent came out and said Manchester United could have bought him for as little as £ 5 million before moving to Salzburg, but added that the move failed due to "unfulfilled promises."

In an interview with a French publication Then foot In February 2019, Thierry Martínez stated that United failed to comply with the key aspects of its initial proposal, withdrawing its offer to buy an apartment for its client and limiting the number of return flights for the young person's visiting parents to only six, terms they saw any possible collapse of the agreement.

Moving forward this season, he has started six of eight Leipzig Champions League games en route to first place in the quarterfinals, and played the 90s in his comfortable 3-0 win in the last 16 round of 16. on Tottenham in March.

How are you impressed?

In a Bundesliga season where Leipzig has contributed the tightest defense in the division, Upamecano has been a rock in the back.

A half-ball player with a pass of almost 90 percent, the Frenchman has also completed more tackles than any of the Leipzig defenders, made nearly two interceptions per game and the most punches from his teammates.

"He loves defending, taking the ball away from opponents," said Jean-Claude Giuntini, France U17 coach and former Upamecano international manager, about his former player.

His rhythm is also an impressive tool in his arsenal. Although he's skilled enough not to need to rescue him, he has received high praise from none other than teammate Timo Werner, a man who knows one or two things about a sprint, who has regularly faced the defender in training.

"I have not seen a faster back center, and Dayot has an incredible physique," he said. "He can be as good as Jerome Boateng if he can continue to improve."

Timo Werner believes that Upamecano has all the attributes to operate at the highest level

Whats Next?

At just 21 years old, and not 22 until October, there is clearly much more to come from Upamecano. He was heavily linked with a move to Arsenal last summer before opting for William Saliba, but with both Manchester clubs knocking on the door, a move to the Premier League could finally materialize.

28:38 Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer joins Gary Neville and Geoff Shreeves to discuss how he is dealing with the Premier League season suspension and the club's future, including the possible transfer business once it resumes. football Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer joins Gary Neville and Geoff Shreeves to discuss how he is dealing with the Premier League season suspension and the club's future, including the possible transfer business once it resumes. football

Sky in Germany They report that Bayern Munich are also considering a move for the defender, as he had to move David Alaba to the center to cover the injured Niklas Sule this season, while Spain's top clubs are also considering making a move.

Even in an era when clubs can be tentative around high spending in the wake of the financial impacts of the coronavirus, a £ 52.5 million release clause and Upamecano's potential to further develop in the coming years presents a perspective attractive to any club that decides to take the decisive step.