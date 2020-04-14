Daughter of & # 39; Bachelor & # 39; veterinarian Michelle Money returns to her old ways after recovering from a head injury

Instagram

Brielle, who previously had a skateboarding accident, has been talking to Michelle, a progress her father Ryan Money calls "HUGE and literally nothing short of a miracle."

Up News Info –

Michelle MoneyHer daughter is on the road to recovery. Two weeks after suffering a serious head injury in a skateboarding accident, their father, Ryan Money, 15, reported that he had returned to his old ways, which had made them "have a hard time."

Sharing Brielle's progress in an Instagram post on Monday, April 13, Ryan revealed that the teenager was finally transferred to the trauma unit for neuroscience. "Brielle has come up in arms a blazin," he noted. "I'm pretty sure we can confidently say that her personality hasn't changed. 48 hours ago we hadn't heard her speak … and now this."

"When FaceTiming Ashley and the kids, Ash asked her if he was entertaining her and she said, 'It's driving me crazy'. She also wants' coconut redbull ',' Coca -Cola Light & # 39; and & # 39; ice cream from Ben & Jerry & # 39; pretty bad, "Ryan recalled the teenager's conversation with his current wife. "He currently has 3 favorite hobbies: having a bad time with the medical staff and me, talking about what he wants to drink or sleep for."

However, Ryan admitted that Brielle's health progress made him happy. "She is recognizing a lot of people in the photos that are in her room," he continued. "Thinking about all the questions we had about her and the extent of her injuries helps us to know some important things."

"We are definitely not out of the woods in all of this yet, but hearing her talk, make symmetrical expressions, eat and move all of her limbs in physical therapy is HUGE and literally nothing short of a miracle. Brielle's progress in the last 24 hours has contributed absolutely to your prayers. I am so grateful for you. I cry many times thinking how grateful I am. Thank you! "

<br />

Brielle had the accident in late March. At the time, her mother and Ryan's ex, Michelle, informed fans that the teenager was "in the ICU on life support" as "she suffered severe brain trauma and a skull fracture." Michelle added: "He is in a medically induced coma to relieve pressure on his brain. He is in incredible hands at Primary Children & # 39; s Hospital."

A week later, "The Bachelor"Alum, tearfully, shared that Brielle could be put" into a deeper coma that has many other side effects that we don't want or will have to have surgery and remove part of her skull. "She then pleaded with her fans," Regardless of how you choose to spend the day, I ask you, at 4 pm MST, stop and pray with my family and me. "