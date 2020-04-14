Danny Rowe: Manchester United trainee, non-League hero and now Football League player with Oldham | Football news

In this exclusive interview, former Manchester United trainee turned non-league goal machine Danny Rowe talks about joining the Football League with Oldham just before his 30th birthday.







Danny Rowe was a hero on Fylde and is now finally testing League football

Save a thought for Danny Rowe. The Oldham striker has waited his entire career to reach the Football League. That opportunity finally came in January, just a few weeks before his 30th birthday, only to have the coronavirus crisis abruptly halt soccer worldwide.

Rowe's thoughts are with others at this difficult time. For him, now it's just about staying safe and staying fit. "I'm just trying to keep moving forward," he says. Sky Sports.

But he's also reflecting on a journey that started as an apprentice with Manchester United and took him out of football entirely before rebuilding his career in spectacular fashion with Fylde. There was no League football in its twenties, but there were goals. Hundreds of them.

"It was my best moment in football being in Fylde," he says of the Lancashire club for which he was the top scorer in the National League last season. "I'm still with everyone there and I'm back to see them play. The fans were good to me and the club also put things on social media when I left. I still talk to the manager and the president."

"It really didn't work for me at other clubs like it did at Fylde."

2018/19 – National League – 27 goals

2017/18 – National League – 24 goals

2016/17 – Northern National League – 47 goals

2015/16 – Northern National League – 25 goals

2014/15 – Northern National League – 20 goals

Rowe's rise has not been easy, as his age would suggest. His first goal for Oldham came in his second appearance in the soccer league, a late draw against Salford. But several of that club's owners, the so-called Class of '92, could have been Rowe's teammates at Manchester United if his childhood dream had been planned.

Poached by Preston before he was a teenager, Rowe counted Tom Cleverley and Danny Drinkwater among his contemporaries at the club's famous academy.

Instead, like so many others, he was released.

Rowe was the top scorer in the National League for Fylde last season

"I was a Manchester United fan, so it was a great thing for me at the time," he explains. "Being released means that you can lose confidence and you can lose your way. That's what happened to me a little bit. When I was 15 or 16, I fell in love with the game."

"I really didn't want to stay in soccer after that. I got a job working as a carpenter apprentice. At the time, I was just playing locally with my friends. That was how I enjoyed my soccer again." , just playing the game for fun with my peers. "

The targets help with confidence and there were plenty of them as Rowe walked away in the lower reaches of the pyramid. There were goals for Stockport and Lincoln during their days outside the League. A spell at Fleetwood with Jamie Vardy.

Perhaps most memorably, Rowe scored the winning goal for Fylde at Wembley when they lifted the FA Trophy in May 2019. But even that couldn't fully offset the disappointment of losing promotion on the spot in the playoff final. . last week

Rowe celebrates with her teammates after scoring in the FA Trophy final

He knew that he was running out of time to get to the Football League.

"This is how I saw it," he admits. "A lot of clubs were interested and it was Oldham who came for me in the summer. I wanted the move to happen then, to be honest."

"It was just one of those things. When I was there this season it wasn't like we were running away or anything. We definitely weren't going to be promoted this season."

"It would have been a great bet to stay. If we weren't going to be promoted, then you start to wonder if you're ever going to play in the Football League. Fortunately for me, Oldham came back for me in January and I was able to leave."

Despite this unwanted breakdown, the astonishment ended and Salford was an appropriate opponent to open his account against by denying Fylde's promotion in that playoff final. "Only later does it sink in that you have scored your first goal," says Rowe.

Rowe in action for Fylde against Salford in the National League

Two more have followed him since then, both coming in a 5-0 beating from Newport in Oldham's most recent game at Boundary Park in late February.

So after all that waiting, how different is the Football League?

"It has been very different for me because I have not played at this level before but I have settled in," he says. "Right now, for me, it's just about finding my feet, getting used to playing with different people and playing at a different level. So far it's been good."

"When people talk about the standard, I actually think it's a lot less physical in League Two. I definitely found the National League more physical and the ball is in the air a lot more at that level. The difference here is that the players in League Two are technically better. "

Danny Rowe is finally among them.