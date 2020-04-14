Daniel Vettori's Masterclass: Watch Demo from Former New Zealand Spinner | Cricket News

The New Zealander took 362 test wickets in 113 games

















Former New Zealand spinner Daniel Vettori offers a spinning-bowling master class.

Daniel Vettori is the star as we continue our gaze into previous Sky Sports Cricket masterclasses.

In this 2017 demo, the former New Zealand spinning player explained how he liked to grab the ball tightly in his meeting, stay upright in his stride, and try to hide his speeds and variations.

Vettori took 362 trial wickets, the first of which was Sky Sports & # 39; Nasser Hussain, who prepared to face some deliveries from the left-arm spinner.

Click on the video above to view the Vettori Masterclass in its entirety.

We also heard about Vettori's beginnings in the game, starting as a medium beat as he sought to follow in the footsteps of his hero, the great Black Caps off-roader, Richard Hadlee.

Daniel started spinning at age 15 and never looked back, ending his career with 705 wickets in all three international formats.

We also heard Vettori's thoughts on the white ball game and how he tries to encourage and teach young spinners in his role as T20 coach.