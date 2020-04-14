Curtis Knipes: Newly Turned Professionals' Fears for Top Golfers Tours | Golf News







For top golfers, the cancellation of this year's Open Championship was disappointing.

The rescheduled golf schedule was inevitable. However, further down the golf scale, the coronavirus pandemic could have much more lasting damage.

Curtis Knipes, 19, turned professional in January. He plays on the MENA Tour, a Tour played primarily in the Middle East. It is a Tour that has been postponed until September at the earliest.

Curtis Knipes played The Open at Royal Portrush last year

Knipes is confident it will be able to weather the storm, but it may not be the same story for some of its competitors. Racing could be on the line.

"It is definitely a fear," said Knipes. "You can't play, so you can't win. There are guys who have families and will have more outings. It could definitely harm some people."

"Playing on a mini tour, of course, the money is not close to the main tour. It is not the fault of the golfers, they have not done anything wrong. But we have to accept that financially, the world is struggling."

Knipes played The Open at Royal Portrush last year and he was pleased by the experience more, but given the current situation, he accepts that his future plans may have been affected.

"This year is basically a cancellation for everyone," he added.

"It appears that any chance of participating in the Challenge Tour or the Main Tour is gone as Q School is unlikely to be at the end of the year. And there will not be many tournaments to receive invitations either."

Knipes turned pro in January

"For players like me, the goal is to participate in the Challenge Tour as quickly as possible."

And Knipes was on the right track. He had four top 10s in his first five tournaments this year.

"When you get to a good shape, you want to keep going," he said. "I was expecting a full summer, but everyone is in the same boat and clearly there are more important things to worry about."

"But I hope I can get back to that form when we start again."

And Knipes cannot wait. He stays with his girlfriend Harriet, a college golfer. The garden is a practice area and the gym equipment is in constant use.

You want to be as prepared as possible, and continue where you left off.