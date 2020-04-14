Cowboys QB Dak Prescott denies launch party that violated social distancing guidelines

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott on Tuesday denied reports that he threw a big party at his Texas home last week.

Prescott made the denial in a statement to USA Today Sports.

"I understand and accept that there are additional responsibilities and media scrutiny that comes with being an NFL quarterback, but it is very frustrating and disappointing when people provide completely inaccurate information from anonymous sources, especially now," Prescott said. "To make things clear, I know we all must do everything possible to distance ourselves socially and, like everyone else, I keep adjusting to what that requires. But the truth is that I was with less than 10 people for a dinner at home – It's not a party – Friday night. "

Prescott caught a lot of criticism after a TMZ report said as many as 30 people attended Prescott's home in Prosper, Texas, north of Dallas.

"This was one of the most disrespectful things I have seen in a long time."@ mspears96 He turned OFF on hearing reports that the police were called to investigate a possible party at Dak Prescott's home. pic.twitter.com/NsEUSQMLVS – First shot (@FirstTake) April 13, 2020

Prosper police received an anonymous call Friday night that the Prescott meeting violated social distancing guidelines. An officer went to Prescott's house to verify but was unable to verify the report. Prescott did not receive a subpoena, but the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reminded him of recommendations to limit social gatherings to no more than 10 people.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued an executive order last month in accordance with those guidelines.

"I am very sensitive to the challenges we face and I make sure to support first responders and medical personnel and everyone who works long hours," Prescott said in the statement. "We are at a time when we need to continue educating ourselves on the importance of health and isolation during this pandemic.

"I will continue to make sure that I do my part by following the guidelines until we are approved to begin returning to normal activities."

NFL MOCK DRAFT: 7-round full edition combines Patriots, Raiders, Colts with new QBs

TMZ also reported that Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott was at the Prescott meeting, although that has not yet been confirmed and Elliott has not yet publicly commented on the matter.

Cowboys Vice President Stephen Jones was asked Tuesday about Prescott and Elliott adhering to the social distancing guidelines. Before reports of the Prescott meeting, the two were seen in a training video with former Cowboys catcher Dez Bryant.

"Yes, we have certainly communicated with Dak and Zeke, and I think they are now aware of how sensitive these situations are," Jones said Tuesday on the Dallas KRLD-FM radio station. "I don't think you'll ever see him again. They certainly are men for whom we have the utmost respect. And I certainly know that they understand the sensitivity of the situation we are in today. It is certainly very serious and something we know, we certainly know, they understand "