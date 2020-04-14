Counting on Star Joy, Anna Duggar shares a 21-week ultrasound and says the girl is "healthy,quot;

Counting on star Joy-Anna Duggar has reached a major milestone in her pregnancy, and the 22-year-old couldn't be happier. Duggar posted an ultrasound on Instagram this week, revealing that she had been 21 weeks and that her daughter is healthy in the womb.

"Sweet girl … we love you more than you know!" Duggar wrote in his most recent Instagram post on Monday, April 13 that featured an ultrasound image. “Seeing those little lips, nose and hearing her heartbeat made me cry with joy! SO sooo thankful that it is growing and healthy! #sothankful # 21weekspregnant ".

This is a big problem because less than a year ago, Duggar and her husband, Austin Forsyth, lost their second pregnancy at the 20-week mark. Last June, two-year-old Gideon's parents attended their 20-week ultrasound and revealed her gender, but doctors were unable to find the heartbeat.

Duggar and Forsyth published in July 2019 about pregnancy loss, and revealed that they called baby Annabell Elise. Duggar explained that Annabell means "God has favored me,quot; and Elise means "God satisfies." Along with images from the hospital showing Duggar holding the baby, they wrote in the caption that it was valuable to know that her daughter saw the face of Jesus when he first opened his eyes.

In a video, the couple posted last month on their new Follow the Forsyths On YouTube they revealed that their new baby would be born in August and they were expecting a girl. Duggar and Forsyth said the past few months have been a "crazy journey," but they are grateful that both the mother and baby are healthy.

In addition to adding their family, Duggar and Forsyth also built a new home, and the couple recently moved in and gave fans a tour of the house. The couple said they put a lot of love and work into the home, but they still have some projects to finish. However, they were happy to finally be "home,quot; after living in an RV for over a year.

The new home features pine wood flooring in the living room and kitchen, and opted for neutral paint colors like alabaster white and pediment in the living room and kitchen, in addition to egret white in the rooms.

New episodes of Counting on It will probably not return to TLC for months due to the coronavirus pandemic. Meanwhile, fans who want to keep up with Joy Duggar and Austin Forsyth can follow them on their joint Instagram account and YouTube channel. Follow the Forsyths.



