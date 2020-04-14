Coronavirus victims still wait for the odor to return weeks later, according to BGR

Coronavirus patients who lost their sense of smell are waiting weeks for him to return.

Loss of smell from respiratory infections is not uncommon, but how and why some patients lose the ability to smell, and for how long, puzzles doctors.

Some patients reported a loss of smell and taste as the only symptoms of the viral infection.

Visit the BGR home page for more stories.

Since the first few weeks of the new coronavirus outbreak, doctors and health experts have been looking for ways to differentiate COVID-19 from similar seasonal illnesses. Some patients who were confirmed to have a coronavirus infection had lost their sense of smell, which is a symptom that is rarely associated with the common cold but is sometimes present with the flu.

It is one of several factors that physicians consider when diagnosing new patients and determining who should be tested. How CNN Some coronavirus victims have reportedly been waiting for their sense of smell to return for weeks, and fears of permanent loss of smell are spreading.

Those fears may seem extreme, but they are not unwarranted. As Professor Steven Munger of the University of Florida Center for Odor and Taste told CNN, sensory changes caused by disease can last a long time.

"What we have known for a long time is that one of the main causes of loss of smell is upper respiratory tract infections due to viruses (a common cold, flu), a subset of people lose their sense of smell, most of them they temporarily, but a small subset permanently loses that scent, "Munger explains.

Unfortunately, recovery time is highly unpredictable, and doctors are not sure why. "It can take days, it can take weeks, sometimes it even takes months or years on rare occasions," says Munger. "Sometimes it's gradual, sometimes it's all at once, and we really don't know why."

Meanwhile, both confirmed coronavirus patients and those who suspect they may have COVID-19 are forced to cope with their new normal, no sense of smell. For some, it's not a big problem, but others, especially those who use their sense of smell as part of their professions, are having a more difficult time.

The little good news is that the coronavirus pandemic is showing signs of slowing down. Many countries are now on a downward trend of new infections, and more recovered patients are registered every day. We are certainly not out of the woods yet, and we really won't be until a vaccine to prevent the disease is widely available to everyone on the planet, but the steps we are taking to distance ourselves and slow the spread seem to be paying off.

Image Source: STEFAN POSTLES / EPA-EFE / Shutterstock