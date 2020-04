Coronavirus: Top Scottish rugby players face 25 percent pay cut | Rugby Union News

%MINIFYHTML0f764a56b9d1e72e29070e24283aa96479% Advertisement - Four Minutes Motivational Video

Scotland's top rugby players could face a 25 percent pay cut for five months after discussions between Scottish Rugby and the nation's players association.

The two bodies said in a joint statement Tuesday that Scottish players earning an annual salary greater than £ 50,000 could face salary cuts ranging from 10 to 25 percent from April to September, due to reduced earnings caused due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The statement also confirmed that a large number of elite players will be suspended, including members of the Glasgow Warriors, Edinburgh, Scotland 7 and Scottish Women.

More to follow …