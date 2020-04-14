Coronavirus restrictions eased in Europe

If Germany, for example, takes a different approach to restricting the virus than its neighbors, the government may not risk reopening its borders entirely for fear of undermining its public health efforts. However, without open borders, the continent The economy will not function properly.

"Lack of coordination here is a big problem," said Professor Beach. “Unless you have a common strategy, you must keep borders closed. But if borders are closed, do supply chains continue to function for an extended period?

Even within individual countries, reducing restrictions has lacked a coherent approach.

In Spain, workers could nominally return to factories, but many were not necessary due to lack of demand. And those who returned sometimes feared for their health.

"I disagree, but what else can you do?" said a 52-year-old electrician in Barcelona, ​​who asked to be identified only by his first name, José. "If my bosses call me and I say no, they won't call me again."

In Italy, booksellers cited a lack of clarity about whether people can now travel from neighboring cities to visit their stores or only from the surrounding district.

Mauro Marrani, who works at his wife's bookstore in Florence, said he had written to the president of his region for a response. Marrani was also confused by the requirement that the bookstore provide customers with disposable gloves, which are almost impossible to find.

In the midst of this uncertainty, he said, he had only made one sale in five hours.

"Everything is very vague," said Marrani. "If it continues like this, I think it is better that we close completely and wait until all the stores reopen."