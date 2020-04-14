Coronavirus: Paul Merson reveals fight without football – "Some days have been really difficult,quot; | Football news

Paul Merson: "With mental health issues, the last thing you want to do is isolate,quot;



















Paul Merson says some days it's "really difficult,quot; for him to deal with the shutdown of football, and tells The Football Show how he's learning to cope.

Paul Merson has revealed his difficulties in coping without football during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Sky Sports expert returned to his continued efforts to maintain a positive level of mental health during the lockdown, having previously spoken frankly about his battle with depression, a gambling addiction, and drug and alcohol problems that left him feeling suicide.

Speaking in The soccer show On Tuesday, Merson admitted that he has endured moments when he has struggled to remain optimistic.

He said, "Some days have been really difficult if I'm really honest. With mental health issues, the last thing you want to do is isolate.

"Soccer is huge, it was a big part of my life when I dropped out of school at 16. Fortunately I have two young boys, two and five, who keep me busy, but I miss soccer on Saturdays and The Debate on Mondays."

"When I don't feel well, soccer gives me something to look forward to, I see the boys and I sit down and talk about something that I love and that doesn't exist at the moment."

Griffiths: The most important thing is to talk

Leigh Griffiths has urged mental health sufferers to speak up

Merson is not alone in finding a challenge to fill the void left by the absence of games.

Celtic forward Leigh Griffiths has urged anyone who has mental health issues during the coronavirus lockdown to speak up and seek help.

Griffiths spoke openly about his own struggles after missing the second half of last season while dealing with personal issues.

The 29-year-old offered advice to anyone who felt the mental strain of isolation and anxiety from the virus when he told the Celtic View Podcast: "Just to talk. That's the most important thing.

"If people keep bottled things a lot, and that was my case, I kept things bottled, it will take it to the limit. But the more I talk, there are many people who will be willing to listen and give you advice.

"If you can talk, I could end up helping you, and you can start enjoying life again."

The Scotland striker re-formed after the January break, hitting eight goals in 13 games and providing three other assists. And he's determined to start running every time soccer resumes.

"Obviously, it is not an easy time for the players, the fans, everyone connected to the club, but the main thing is that we stay safe, we are all healthy and we make sure we are anxious when we return," he said.

