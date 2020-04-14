Coronavirus: International games could be postponed until 2021, says FIFA vice president | Football news





International football may not return until 2021 due to the global coronavirus pandemic, says a FIFA vice president who deals with its impact on the sport.

Victor Montagliani, who is also president of the governing body of soccer in North and Central America and the Caribbean (CONCACAF), heads the FIFA working group to address the implications of the virus in the match schedule.

FIFA has already postponed international matches to be held in March and June, and Montagliani says matches scheduled for international windows in September, October and November could also be threatened.

When asked by the Associated Press if he saw national teams playing in 2020, he said: "Personally, I think it could be a challenge, not only because of worldwide health issues and varying degrees of preparedness, but we are also committed to traveling internationally. as soon as we get back.

"I think national football is a priority. September is still on the books, but I would like to say that I am not sure that it is there on dry land as things are at the moment."

Montagliani also said that he does not believe that fans can attend games as soon as national soccer returns, adding: "If we have the green light to play a soccer game, I very much doubt that the first soccer game will be with the fans I just can't see that I think I would be taking a massive risk

"I'm pretty sure it will be a gradual approach, just like the rest of society will be in terms of trying to get back to normal here."

