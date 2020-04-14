Confirmed cases of coronavirus approached 2 million worldwide, with more than 120,000 people dead.

This year is likely to be the worst for the world economy since the Great Depression, says the International Monetary Fund.

New York City revised its number of coronaviruses, adding 3,700 people who were not tested for the virus before they died.

California, spared the worst, consider what comes next

California could have been a catastrophe. He had some of the country's earliest coronavirus cases, and his extensive ties to China (150,000 people flew from there in January alone) made him appear very vulnerable.

But the state appears to be beating the odds. The virus has not spread as explosively in California as it does in New York and New Jersey, and is currently ranked 30th in the nation in deaths from coronavirus per capita.

Its leaders are now moving forward little by little with plans to gradually ease the restrictions as the pandemic recedes. Governor Gavin Newsom said Tuesday that the state intended to switch to less restrictive and more localized measures, but that was not for several weeks at least.

He'll probably still need to cover his face in public, he said. Large meetings may remain prohibited during the summer, and students may have to take turns to school in the fall to avoid crowds in the classrooms. Restaurant patrons will probably take their temperature before sitting down.