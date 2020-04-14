Coronavirus Information: What Happened Today

-
Confirmed cases of coronavirus approached 2 million worldwide, with more than 120,000 people dead.
-
This year is likely to be the worst for the world economy since the Great Depression, says the International Monetary Fund.
-
New York City revised its number of coronaviruses, adding 3,700 people who were not tested for the virus before they died.
-
California, spared the worst, consider what comes next
California could have been a catastrophe. He had some of the country's earliest coronavirus cases, and his extensive ties to China (150,000 people flew from there in January alone) made him appear very vulnerable.
But the state appears to be beating the odds. The virus has not spread as explosively in California as it does in New York and New Jersey, and is currently ranked 30th in the nation in deaths from coronavirus per capita.
Its leaders are now moving forward little by little with plans to gradually ease the restrictions as the pandemic recedes. Governor Gavin Newsom said Tuesday that the state intended to switch to less restrictive and more localized measures, but that was not for several weeks at least.
He'll probably still need to cover his face in public, he said. Large meetings may remain prohibited during the summer, and students may have to take turns to school in the fall to avoid crowds in the classrooms. Restaurant patrons will probably take their temperature before sitting down.
"Normal it won't be," said the governor.
Our correspondents Thomas Fuller and Tim Arango write that the reopening of California will have major ramifications for the rest of the country, showing what works and what doesn't.
"We are not going to flip the switch and suddenly the economy is going to be what it was and everyone is going to leave their homes simultaneously," said Mayor Eric Garcetti of Los Angeles.
Why it wasn't worse: Scientists are struggling to understand why mitigation efforts were so successful in flattening the curve in California. Some factors they cite:
-
Early social distancing. Even before orders to stay home, Californians began to stay away from each other, while New Yorkers kept packing up bars and restaurants.
-
A culture of working from home. The practice was already common in the state, stimulated by the technology industry.
-
Experience with forest fires and earthquakes. The state government has developed a comprehensive disaster response machinery, and people are used to paying attention to official orders in a crisis.
-
Low density life. The state's lone car culture and suburban sprawl are generally considered passive. But in this case, "the more space it has, the lower the probability of transmission," said Moritz Kraemer of Oxford University.
Six feet too close?
Social distancing guidelines recommend that people stay six feet away in public, depending on how far large drops of cough or sneeze travel. But That may not be enough, especially if your health is vulnerable or if you are indoors.
Small droplets called aerosols that could spread the virus could be carried further by air currents. They occur not only when you sneeze or cough, but also when you simply breathe or speak.
(We created a 3-D simulation to show exactly what happens in the 20 minutes after an infected person coughs inside. We also use augmented reality, accessible with the NYTimes iOS app on a new iPhone or iPad model, to show how the foot guide could be applied in real life).
All the more reason to wear a mask: Barriers made of cloth or other materials can prevent large particles from falling onto your nose and mouth, while interrupting the path of your own cough and sneeze.
Concerned about surfaces? Most people contract the virus by inhaling the drops that an infected person has just exhaled, not by touching a surface where they may be lurking. Therefore, the usefulness of widespread public disinfection continues to be debated.
Counting many more deaths in New York City
New York More than 3,700 people reviewed the number of deaths on the rise after officials included people believed to have died from the virus but never tested.
The new figures, released by the city's Department of Health, raised the city's total to more than 10,000, and the national figure to more than 26,000, an increase of 17 percent.
The review attempted to account for people who died early in the outbreak, when test kits were scarce and many who believed they had the virus were not tested. Most of those deaths occurred in hospitals, but some occurred in nursing homes and private residences.
Most states count deaths as coronavirus-related only when confirmed by testing. So if the city's new figures are a guide, the exact number of deaths in most states may also be much higher than what is recorded now.
In Great Britain, New statistics suggest that the official death toll is inaccurately low because people who die in nursing homes or residences are excluded. Counting them could add at least 10 percent to the official account of 12,107, the data suggests.
Hot spots
-
IndonesiaThe death toll has grown rapidly: at 459, it is now second only to China in East Asia. And it doesn't include patients who died before they could be tested.
-
Turkey, which has 56,956 cases and 1,198 deaths, will free up to 90,000 prisoners to stop the spread of the virus behind bars.
-
In Iraq, a stigma around disease and quarantine discourages people from getting tested or seeking immediate treatment, which may mean that their relatively low case count of 1,378 is underestimated.
-
In India, which has 10,815 confirmed cases, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended a national blockade in almost three weeks.
What you can do
Keep a diary It will help you organize your thoughts during difficult times, and can help you educate future generations.
Manage your anxiety. It is important that your health reduces excessive worry. Here are ways to cope.
Can I break my lease? In normal times, homeowners can rent apartments quickly and save departing tenants a fine. But that may not be the case now.
Don't worry about your child's screen time. Parents can let their guard down a bit if they remember the three Cs: child, content, and context.
What else are we following?
-
State governors rejected President Trump's insistence that only he had the authority to lift orders to stay home and reopen the U.S. economy. Trump compared them to the mutineers.
-
At least seven states, Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Texas, have classified abortion as a non-essential medical procedure, making it impossible to achieve. Abortion rights groups are suing states, saying the pandemic is just a pretext to ignore Roe v. Wade.
-
Inspiring blogs. Uplifting Covid-19 memes. Good news on Instagram accounts. The pandemic has fueled interest in inspirational stories far, far above.
-
A village in Indonesia has deployed a group of "ghosts," wrapped white figures who jump and scare passers-by, hoping to keep people inside, reports The Associated Press.
-
Losing the Super Bowl may have saved lives in San Francisco. If the 49ers had won, hundreds of thousands of fans probably would have celebrated at a victory parade just as the coronavirus was beginning to spread, The Wall Street Journal reports.
