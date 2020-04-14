Coronavirus Blocking: How to Apply for an Electronic Pass in Madhya Pradesh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced that the blockade has been extended throughout the country at the suggestion of several state governments. The blockade has now been extended until April 3, meaning that citizens will not be allowed to leave without the electronic pass also for a valid reason.

For Madhya Pradesh citizens, the government has launched a website to request the electronic pass, which will be approved by the designated authority at the district level. Once the people of Made Pradesh have this electronic pass, they can transit to another district or also to another state.

Who is eligible to request the electronic pass?



Readers should note that not everyone will be able to request an electronic pass. Only people who participate in essential services can request the electronic pass.

Steps to apply the electronic pass in Madhya Pradesh





one) Click this link open the Madhya Pradesh e-pass portal



two) Click "Apply Electronic Pass Lock,quot;



3) Enter details, including mobile phone number, district from which a pass is required, and enter captcha image numbers



4) Enter the OTP you receive on your newly added mobile phone number and click send



5) Now, enter the key details like name, address, photo ID, like PAN card, voter card, driving license etc.



6) Also, choose the category between "Visiting within the state,quot; and "Visiting another district,quot;. Select the district or state you plan to visit



7) You must also select the start and end date of the pass, as well as provide information about the vehicle.



8) Click submit and save to present the pass



9) Save the app id



Once the electronic pass has been approved by the district authority, the applicant will receive an SMS notification on their registered mobile phone number with a URL through which they can download the approved PDF ePass via their mobile phone.

