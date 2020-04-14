Concert by Andrea Bocelli from the Duomo in Milan to be broadcast at PBS points of sale starting tonight – Deadline

Andrea Bocelli's exhilarating solo concert from Italy's deserted Duomo di Milano captivated captive audiences around the globe on Easter Sunday, and now PBS is giving the presentation its US premiere. The announcer will broadcast Andrea Bocelli: Music for Hope, a special of great performances this week starting tonight (check local listings).

Milan was one of the first critical points of the coronavirus, and its incomparable Duomo has been closed for weeks amid the government-ordered closure of the fashion capital. But it opened its ornate doors to the revered Italian tenor, who performed a 25-minute show of sacred songs accompanied only by Emanuele Vianelli in one of the world's largest pipe organs. The selections were organized especially for solo voice and organ.

The performance of the fourth largest cathedral in the world was a global phenomenon, attracting more than 31 million visits to YouTube in its first 24 hours. Watch a clip of Bocelli's performance below.

Here is the list of songs for Andrea Bocelli: Music for Hope, a special of great performances:

"Panis Angelicus" (from "Messe Solennelle" Op. 12, FWV 61)

"Ave Maria" (arranged by Johann Sebastian Bach, "Prelude" no. 1, BWV 846)

"Sancta Maria" (arranged from "Cavalleria Rusticana", Intermezzo)

"Domine Deus" (from "Petite Messe Solennelle")

"Amazing Grace"