Colts accused of & # 39; swindling & # 39; new logo design of local high school

The Colts announced a set of minor changes to their logos and designs on Monday morning, and a certain look caught a designer's eye.

The Colts changed their word mark and expanded their color palette, but also added a new secondary logo. The logo features a "C,quot; for Colts and inserts an Indiana state sketch in the middle of C. A version for the logo reads "The Indiana sketch is carved into the C to honor our state and home community. . "

https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/9/6d/colts-new-secondary-logo_854o5jwd3olt1gkz8w2f8uu3m.jpeg?t=2023837985,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



Shortly after the new logo was announced, a local high school designer noted that the look was very familiar. The logo was virtually identical to something he created for a local high school several years ago.

The Colts' new secondary logo closely resembles the logo Cathedral High School used in 2017. Although the logo did not appear on the high school website, the school used it in various tweets at the time.

Some claimed that the Colts were unlikely to have seen the logo. But the creator said in a follow-up tweet "We tag (the Colts) regularly in posts for using their facilities, playing in their stadium." Tight end Jack Doyle went to the Cathedral and is now a member of the Colts.

This is the second time this offseason that an NFL team has been accused of stealing a logo. During the launch of the Rams logo, they were accused of defrauding Angelo State University.

There is no way to know for sure if the Colts intentionally stole the look of the Cathedral. But there is no denying the amazing similarities between the two logos.