Colby Cave's wife Emily pays tribute after NHL Star's sudden death

Emily Cave She continues to honor her late husband in the best way that she can.
Just days after the National Hockey League player Colby Cave passed away after suffering a cerebral hemorrhage, his wife shares good memories on social networks.
In an Instagram post, Emily shared a video of her wedding day that included her husband's personal vows.
"Last week at this time, Colby was complaining of a headache. He had no idea that it would be the last night we'd kiss goodnight before bed," he wrote to his followers. "Tonight, I am listening to your repeating vows to help ease even the slightest pain. I love you Colb, thank you for making me the happiest wife in the world. My heart aches for you."
Over the weekend, the NHL confirmed that Colby passed away at just 25 years old. During his professional career, he played for both the Boston Bruins and the Edmonton Oilers.
Soon after the news was confirmed, Emily shared photos from the hospital with a powerful tribute to her husband.
"For my best friend and love of my life, Colby. My heart is broken. The amount of physical, mental and emotional pain I am in when I think of not seeing, touching or hugging you again is unbearable," he wrote. . "You are and always will be my person, my hero, the best thing that can happen to me. I never dreamed of being a widow before our first wedding anniversary. Although, every cell of my body is lost without you, I promise to continue to make you feel proud,quot; .
Emily continued: "You were the best friend, husband, daddy doggy, and how I wanted to see you as baby daddy. I will see you again soon, Colb. You will be in heaven meeting me with a warm and wet kiss. You will be with me every step of the way. I do not want to stop writing as I did not want to stop hugging you this morning in the hospital. You are my everything. You always will be. Thank you for now you are the best Guardian Angel. Just when you finished your vows, I will finish with a word, AGAPE ".
According to the NHL, Colby was originally hospitalized after suffering a brain hemorrhage. He also had surgery to remove a colloid cyst that was pressing on his brain.
"The most confusing part for everyone is that you are talking about a young and healthy athlete," said Colby's agent. Jason Davidson he told Sportsnet. "This is not supposed to happen to people who like Colby."
Earlier this week, hockey fans paid their respects to Colby. According to a cheep Posted by Oilers defenseman Eric gryba, there were "15 km + of cars lined up on the outskirts of Battleford right now waiting for the Colby Cave family," he wrote. "A heartbreaking and moving moment."
