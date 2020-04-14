Colby Cave's wife Emily pays tribute after NHL Star's sudden death

Emily Cave She continues to honor her late husband in the best way that she can.

Just days after the National Hockey League player Colby Cave passed away after suffering a cerebral hemorrhage, his wife shares good memories on social networks.

%MINIFYHTML8edf92395c088a5bec7aebc57f65179182% Advertisement - Four Minutes Motivational Video

In an Instagram post, Emily shared a video of her wedding day that included her husband's personal vows.

"Last week at this time, Colby was complaining of a headache. He had no idea that it would be the last night we'd kiss goodnight before bed," he wrote to his followers. "Tonight, I am listening to your repeating vows to help ease even the slightest pain. I love you Colb, thank you for making me the happiest wife in the world. My heart aches for you."

Over the weekend, the NHL confirmed that Colby passed away at just 25 years old. During his professional career, he played for both the Boston Bruins and the Edmonton Oilers.