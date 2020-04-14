Cincinnati's reason for leaving men's soccer is more for conference revenue than COVID-19

In March 2019, when college athletics was affected by charity insanity and not this current insanity, members of the American Athletic Conference signed a new television deal with ESPN. All schools got a decent salary increase and a reasonable amount of security.

And still, for most of them, trying to compete with Power 5 conferences can be like living in one of those big houses in the luxurious neighborhood but without the cash to furnish every room. The Southeast Conference paid its members $ 43 million for fiscal year 2018, the majority from their television contracts. The new 12-year AAC deal will pay members $ 7 million. That's why AAC teams will sometimes need to break a side table to power the fireplace.

The University of Cincinnati announced Wednesday that it will phase out its men's soccer program. At an unprecedented time, with spring sports canceled and the 2020-21 academic year in jeopardy, or at least uncertain, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, such a decision has improved resonance. It is tempting to assume that this decision is related to the world's broader problems.

It is not related; But it's more about UC's position in college athletics, which comes as a result of previous Big East members' decisions not to remain intact and accept a 2011 ESPN television offer that would have paid members twice as much. what Cincinnati will get now, almost a decade later.

Honestly, very few people in college athletics, or even Cincinnati, knew that UC had a men's soccer team. The Bearcats played 10 home games in the 2019 season, the last as a Division I program. They drew 6,269 people. Not per game – total.

This is not to ridicule the late Cincinnati soccer program. This is just to point out its reality: The show was important to the players and their families, and perhaps to those who had passed it, and certainly to the coaches it employed, but unfortunately its universe is small. It had become a luxury in an athletic department that now can't afford any.

"This difficult decision involved a great deal of thought regarding the youth who chose UC to earn their degrees and their dreams of playing NCAA Division I soccer," athletic director John Cunningham said in a statement. “They have worked very hard on the field of play and in the classroom and have represented UC in the right way. While they may not fully understand this decision, I want you to know that they were truly and thoroughly considered during my deliberations on the future of UC Athletics. We are making this decision now to allow our student soccer athletes the opportunity to play at another institution if they so choose. ”

What happened here is terribly similar to Connecticut's decision to leave the AAC for the year 2020-21. UConn did not remove its soccer program with that move, and will continue to support it at the FBS level. But make no mistake about the impact: That was the functional equivalent of putting less emphasis on sport.

Cincinnati's 2018 athletic budget was approximately $ 62 million. Almost half of that came from direct institutional support, mostly student fees, rather than television or ticket revenue. That is a difficult way to earn a living in college sports.

Cunningham was hired just three months before the American canceled his men's basketball championship, and the NCAA subsequently suspended March Madness and all spring championships due to the pandemic. You might have thought you had conquered your biggest immediate challenge when soccer coach Luke Fickell turned down the Michigan state interest in early February, but within weeks found that, as dire as Fickell is, the real problems were just beginning.

Cunningham's announcement said that all current male soccer players will receive their scholarships until the end of their college careers, and can also transfer without restriction to compete for other universities. UC will offer assistance in finding new homes for athletes.

Cincinnati has sponsored men's soccer since 1973. The Bearcats made appearances in NCAA tournaments in 1998, 2003, and 2006. They won a conference regular-season title.

For players and coaches who will no longer use the C-leg logo, the disappointment is profound. Their circumstance is an unfortunate consequence of a sports department struggling to compete with programs that have resources to burn.