Ciara and Russell Wilson reveal she's pregnant with a baby

Singer-songwriter Ciara and her husband Russell Wilson recently revealed that they are preparing to have a baby. This Tuesday morning, the couple of famous parents went to their social network accounts to share the happy news.

Ciara and Russell currently care for two children together, Future Zahir Wilburn and Sienna Princess Wilson. As previously reported, Ciara announced that she was going to have a baby earlier in the year, in January. The singer shared a post of her wearing a bikini along with a baby bump.

She wrote in the title of the publication, "Number 3,quot;. As most know, this is a particularly turbulent time to have a baby, considering that the entire western world is closed in hopes of flattening the COVID-19 curve.

The pandemic has affected many people worldwide, including Ciara, who said her hospital visits have been more challenging with all the new precautionary measures. Ciara turned to her GI at the time of declaring that it was a "nuisance,quot; for her to go to the hospital because her husband was unable to come with her.

"What time are we living in," said the singer. With all that said, it may be worth it for Ciara, who has frequently stated that motherhood has irreversibly changed her for the better. During a conversation with E! News in 2015, Ciara claimed that motherhood changed her whole outlook on life.

Ciara said she really "loved,quot; being a mother, and that taking care of her children comes first these days. The star admitted that everything came at the right time for her as well. The singer-songwriter went on to say that she no longer "sweats the little things,quot; because her son put everything in the rearview mirror.

A special day, in particular, helps her understand the importance of taking a step back and enjoying life. Ciara claims that day is Mother's Day, and it is even more important to someone who works in entertainment where the competition is fierce.

As Ciara fans know, she and Russell have a 2-year-old girl named Sienna Princess. She had her other child with the rapper, Future.



