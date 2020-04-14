Ciara and Russell Wilson are having a baby

You may have noticed that many people express their boredom during quarantine, but Ciara and Russell Wilson found the perfect way to bring some excitement into their lives.
On Easter Sunday, they found out they were going to have a baby after having a gender reveal in their backyard!
This will be the second child for Ciara and Russell together. They welcomed their daughter Sienna in 2017. The "Level Up,quot; singer gave birth to her first-born son Future in 2014 with her ex, rapper Future.
In the video, you can hear little Future waiting for a little brother, while Ciara admitted that she would be happy with "what God has for us."
Well, despite everyone's wishes, once the blue confetti filled the air, everyone jumped up and rejoiced at the new addition to their family.
This sweet announcement comes almost three months after Ciara revealed that she was pregnant with baby number three.
For now, they are too busy celebrating lucky number three, which turns out to be Ciara's favorite number.
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up to date with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!