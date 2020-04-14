Ciara and Russell Wilson are expecting a baby!

It seems the Wilsons will have another little prince in their home.

On Tuesday, Ciara and Russell Wilson posted a video of them revealing the gender of baby number 3. The couple first announced that they were expecting a new baby back. January while vacationing on the island of Turks and Caicos

In their gender reveal video, Russell and Ciara are seen standing with their sons Future and Sienna in their color-coordinated outfits as they release smoke and confetti to discover that new baby Wilson will be a baby.

Excited, the Wilson family ran across the field as they celebrated the baby's gender.

Ciara recently spoke to Persons where she detailed how it has been for her to be pregnant during this current pandemic. She said: "What is fun is that we are homey people, but something sounds different when someone tells you that you have to stay home. Being pregnant, me and this belly with the children, I am exercising a lot of energy even though I am in home. But we're doing our best this time! "

Russell also said, “What Ciara and I are trying to do is find some goodness in this. We can spend quality time with our children. "

Check out their gender reveal below:

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @ Jade_Ashley94