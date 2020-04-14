Christina Anstead on parenting with Tarek El Moussa in the middle of Covid-19

Christina Anstead and Tarek El Moussa continue to navigate successfully through the difficult waters of shared parenting.
In an exclusive interview with Daily pop& # 39; s Justin Sylvester, the HGTV star explained the advantage of staying close to an ex for the health and happiness of her children.
"Fortunately," Christina shared, "we live two blocks away, so that's really easy for us, because nothing has really changed in that regard."
In fact, the interior design guru explained, "In times of crisis, we get closer together because obviously our number one priority is kids. We're just trying to figure out what's best for them and make sure they don't." do not panic. That's not something they should be feeling right now, so we're just trying to stay positive for them. "
Christina, who shares two children with Tarek and one with the husband. Ant Anstead, also praised his girlfriend, Heather Rae Young. "She is sweet. We like her," she shared, telling Justin that it is "probably true,quot; that Heather is helping the ex-husband and wife get along during these uncertain times.
And with more time on her hands to spend with the family, Christina said she is taking advantage of it in honor of her new book, The reshaping of well-being.
"To be completely honest, before I got stuck at home I never sat down to make breakfast, lunch and dinner. That was never going to happen. Who has time for all of that? But now guess what? I have time, so I involve the children, "he explained.
The 36-year-old woman said that she and her little ones are making healthy recipes included in the book. "When they do it together, they feel proud of themselves and want to eat it all," said Christina.
Hear more about Christina's health journey and The reshaping of well-being pressing play in the video above!
