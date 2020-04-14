Christina Anstead on parenting with Tarek El Moussa in the middle of Covid-19

Christina Anstead and Tarek El Moussa continue to navigate successfully through the difficult waters of shared parenting.

In an exclusive interview with Daily pop& # 39; s Justin Sylvester, the HGTV star explained the advantage of staying close to an ex for the health and happiness of her children.

"Fortunately," Christina shared, "we live two blocks away, so that's really easy for us, because nothing has really changed in that regard."

In fact, the interior design guru explained, "In times of crisis, we get closer together because obviously our number one priority is kids. We're just trying to figure out what's best for them and make sure they don't." do not panic. That's not something they should be feeling right now, so we're just trying to stay positive for them. "