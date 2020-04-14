Chrissy Teigen's daughter Luna has the cutest answer to Turning 4

Happy birthday, "beautiful,quot; Luna!
Today marks John Legend and Chrissy Teigeneldest son Luna Stephens& # 39; 4th birthday and the winning EGOT musician paid tribute to his little girl on Instagram, posting a montage of adorable images over the years. "Happy fourth birthday to our beautiful Luna!" the proud father wrote. "I am so happy to be your father, teacher, friend."
In fact, the friends of the famous duo also feel lucky to meet the adorable baby. "Happy birthday Luna! We love you!" Kris Jenner he commented, while Modern Family& # 39; s Jesse Tyler Ferguson wrote: "We miss you!"
The celebrations did not end there. Chrissy gave her followers a look at Luna's special day on Instagram Story, which included a breakfast in bed complete with waffles, fruit, and flowers. "Breakfast in bed for my little Toons," said the model. "There are many more here!" And Luna is certainly grateful. At the end of the video, she is sweetly seen adding: "Thank you three. You have been good to me!"
Very well, actually, in the last year, Luna has starred on the cover of Vanity Fair with his parents and brother Miles, made her model debut and danced alongside the dancer Misty Copeland.
And while calling on her birthday last year at Disneyland with Princess Aurora, this year's festivities will be a little quieter at home amid social estrangement. But we are sure it will be just as fun. After all, John and Chrissy really know how to throw a party, regardless of the occasion.
Just two weeks ago, the longtime duo hosted a wedding for Luna's stuffed animals. Yes, a wedding.
"I don't know how many of you have attended a wedding between two stuffed animals, but what I have found is that they are eternal," Chrissy said during her Instagram Live of the ceremony. "Like I said, an incredible relationship began 26 weeks ago … who knew that Chloe and Nosh would get along so well. They have loved each other since the first day they saw each other, we appreciate the love they have for each other."
Here's to the big moon day being even more special than Chloe and Nosh!
%MINIFYHTML62e0f0e77ef2f42832cc20a6d61e538314%