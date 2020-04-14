Chrissy Teigen's daughter Luna has the cutest answer to Turning 4

Happy birthday, "beautiful,quot; Luna!

Today marks John Legend and Chrissy Teigeneldest son Luna Stephens& # 39; 4th birthday and the winning EGOT musician paid tribute to his little girl on Instagram, posting a montage of adorable images over the years. "Happy fourth birthday to our beautiful Luna!" the proud father wrote. "I am so happy to be your father, teacher, friend."

%MINIFYHTML62e0f0e77ef2f42832cc20a6d61e538380% Advertisement - Four Minutes Motivational Video

In fact, the friends of the famous duo also feel lucky to meet the adorable baby. "Happy birthday Luna! We love you!" Kris Jenner he commented, while Modern Family& # 39; s Jesse Tyler Ferguson wrote: "We miss you!"

The celebrations did not end there. Chrissy gave her followers a look at Luna's special day on Instagram Story, which included a breakfast in bed complete with waffles, fruit, and flowers. "Breakfast in bed for my little Toons," said the model. "There are many more here!" And Luna is certainly grateful. At the end of the video, she is sweetly seen adding: "Thank you three. You have been good to me!"