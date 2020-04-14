Chris Cuomo seems to rip CNN off on his radio show, then back off – Deadline

CNN presenter Chris Cuomo has been in quarantine with COVID-19 for weeks, doing his show from his basement. On his SiriusXM radio show on Monday, Cuomo said it led him to reconsider his work.

"I don't like what I do professionally," Cuomo said of his duties as host of Cuomo Prime Time. "I dont think it's worth it".

"I don't value consenting to irrationality, hyperpartisanship," Cuomo said on SiriusXM, before adding that he's tired of "trafficking things that I think are ridiculous."

Specifically, that includes "talking to Democrats about things I really don't think they mean" and "talking to Republicans … chattering things they feel like they have to say."

See the tweet below for an excerpt from Cuomo's SiriusXM show on Monday. WARNING: The following clip contains explicit language.

However, a day after making those statements in the air, Cuomo stepped back. "Not true," Cuomo said on his SiriusXM radio show on Tuesday. "I never said that. I never really meant it.

The CNN host added Tuesday that "he has never been in a better position, professionally, than I am now." I will never be able to refund them (CNN), but I will do my best to do so. I have never been more grateful. "

Cuomo had previously described an event on Easter Sunday that sparked his tirade. The CNN host said he was confronted by a "loser" biker for being outside his home in Southampton despite his coronavirus status.

"I don't want some fat, loser, fat tire rider to stop and come into my space and talk nonsense to me." I don't want to hear it, "he said Monday.

Cuomo later said he wishes he had told the biker to "go to hell," but his position on CNN prevents that.

"I don't understand why I do what I do to live," he said. Saying what he thinks "I care more than making millions of dollars a year … because I have saved my money and no longer need it," he said.

The incident described echoes Cuomo's altercation with a patron at a Hamptons bar last year. That conflict, in which Cuomo threatened to shoot a heckler down a flight of stairs, was caught on video.

The man had Cuomo call him "Fredo", referring to John Cazale's character in the "The Godfather" movies. Cuomo, who hails from a very successful family of men, including two New York governors, viewed the nickname as an ethnic insult.