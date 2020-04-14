Chicago Bulls finally hit the reset button with rental Arturas Karnisovas | NBA News

Even when the Chicago Bulls made big moves Monday to bury the recent past and set the future with Arturas Karnisovas as their newly hired executive vice president of basketball operations, Michael Reinsdorf was careful to keep the team positioned in the present.

"This organization is at a crossroads," Reinsdorf, the Bulls' president and chief executive officer, said before passing a press conference call, conducted remotely according to the coronavirus social distancing guidelines, to Karnisovas, most recently the Denver Nuggets general manager.

The crossroads metaphor is adequate, but a little behind. Consider what it has cost the franchise, through the past five eminently forgettable seasons and previous recent history, to reach this fork in a horribly bumpy road:















1:45



Tas Melas and Channing Frye discuss Chicago Bulls head office shakeup with hiring Arturas Karnisovas and firing of longtime GM Gar Forman



A record 154-239 since the organization fired Tom Thibodeau in May 2015

A playoff appearance at the time, a first-round layoff from Boston in 2017

Two years of mixed messages marking the beginning of a new and supposed era & # 39; Hoiball & # 39; under coach Fred Hoiberg, mingled with veterans whose games bear little resemblance to a Golden State literary style

Three more seasons of fishing for the lottery position, then waiting for players (recruited later than expected) to develop and stay healthy. At least the core of a joint cast: Zach LaVine, Lauri Markkanen, Kris Dunn, Wendell Carter, Coby White, has been projected along one or both curves.

Twenty-two seasons overall since the Bulls' last championship, and a cumulative 179 games under .500 in that span. There was a dizzying stretch there for a while, from the arrival of the Derrick Rose lottery in 2008 to, well, the young MVP's ACL in April 2012, but also a lot of passive aggressiveness from above, before, during, and after

A 12 percent decrease in attendance at United Center, from an average of 21,343 five years ago to 18,804 this season. Returning 10 seasons, the Bulls finished first in NBA attendance for the first eight, fell to second place in 2018-19 and fell to 11th this season.

Oh, and an unprecedented pandemic that has shut down the NBA, plunging the league into uncertainty as a sport and instability as a business, at least in the short term.

Good for the Bulls who only now feel they have reached a crossroads. Some might have seen a dead end a few years ago.

However, now there is no going back, with Chicago choosing to clean the house. At work for weeks, Reinsdorf and his father (and team president) Jerry diverted John Paxson to an advisory role, fired CEO Gar Forman, and hired Karnisovas for the insight and promise he had shown as first lieutenant to the Tim Connelly of the Nuggets.

The pair had been in Denver since 2013, leading the Nuggets through a rebuild in the post-Carmelo Anthony era. Finding, adding and betting on players like Nikola Jokic, Will Barton, Gary Harris, Jamal Murray, and Michael Porter Jr, Connelly, Karnisovas, their staff and coach Michael Malone have led the Nuggets to constant improvement in each of the last five seasons.

















2:32



In the 1991-92 season, a young fan wrote a letter to the Bulls and received a night he would never forget. The Last Dance premieres on Netflix on April 20



They missed the playoffs in Game 82 in 2018, reached the Western semifinals in 2019, and at 43-22 (.662) last month when the Great Pause came, they were possibly heading for their best finish.

Not all were the winners of the Denver office. Emmanuel Mudiay, the 2015 first-round pick, had little impact before being traded and they were in a position to keep Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell instead of sending them to Utah on their respective Draft nights.

But Karnisovas, a native of Lithuania, earned high marks from those he knew at 48 when Michael Reinsdorf began investigating, and even higher after the two had a series of phone conversations in recent weeks.

Image:

New Chicago Bulls executive vice president Arturas Karnisovas photographed in team photo shoot – credit nba.com



"It was so clear that Arturas checked each box," said Reinsdorf.

As a player, Karnisovas faced Bulls legend Michael Jordan and the rest of the Dream Team in 1992 (his job: guard Charles Barkley!) While playing in Europe from 1987 to 2002. He joined the NBA in 2003, joining the Rockets as an explorer in 2008.

Karnisovas offered many expected comments Monday about the style of play and office structure he envisions for the Bulls. He is unwilling to reveal any trade secrets now with the season in limbo.

Plus, that's what new bosses do, generally speaking about spacing, defense, and rebounding until they can roll up their sleeves, develop their staff, and pinpoint the strengths and weaknesses of their roster.

Evaluating the new guy in a similar way will take some time, and further tests the patience of Bulls fans who feel like the rebuild they'd sold has taken a season or two to take too long.

What was most significant on Monday was the sense of relief, even rebirth, in a market somewhat hit by old Reinsdorf's unwavering loyalty to Paxson and Forman (along with a long-rumored priority over profit over winning). The president has run his MLB team, the White Sox, in that way, keeping executive Kenny Williams beyond his effectiveness, or so it seemed, as he moved around the loungers below him.

Image:

John Paxson, the Bulls' chief basketball operations adviser, talks to team owner Michael Reinsdorf – credit nba.com



Baseball is Reinsdorf's first sports love, and his management team has produced a 2005 World Series title and, lately, rumors of a contender. Allowing Karnisovas to work freely with minimal supervision from Paxson is considered the key to getting closer to the Sox's success.

In recounting a conversation he had with Paxson, Michael Reinsdorf acknowledged that the Bulls' headquarters have been a) small by modern NBA standards and b) too established. The time when computers could be run as mom and dad operations should be over with the last century.

It looks like he's wrapping up for Chicago with this hiring, with Forman's departure and Paxson's slide aside as well. And at some point, with a decision on the fate of coach Jim Boylen.

It's hard to imagine, unless Karnisovas just wants to buy time before he can make his first starting move, that Boylen will last long once the season (or next?) Is underway. Either press a reset button or not.

Karnisovas' stated goal on Monday was to bring a championship to Chicago. He might as well have said "other,quot; because no one ever forgets the first six in this city.

However, a better measure of success will come from changing league-wide perceptions of the Bulls. They are seen by many as a top-down, costume-friendly operation, a culture that endures from the Jordan / Phil Jackson / Jerry Krause fights and is blamed for having disconnected free agents to this day.

That's the crossroads Chicago really faces now, with the Reinsdorfs at least looking for the right path.

Want to see even more of the NBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena package, click here.