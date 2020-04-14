Charter Communications to Raise $ 3 Billion in Debt Sale – Deadline

Charter Communications said Tuesday night that it plans to sell $ 3 billion in senior notes to raise cash for fees and expenses and general corporate purposes, the latest major media company to take advantage of the debt market to obtain a cushion of effective in the midst of the corovirus pandemic.

Disney raised $ 6 billion by selling debt securities last month (and yesterday established a new $ 5 billion credit agreement). Fox sold $ 1.2 billion in senior notes, Comcast $ 6 billion and ViacomCBS $ 2.5 billion.

Charter said it will offer two tranches of senior notes, for $ 1.6 billion and $ 1.4 billion. The second largest cable provider in the country, with 29 million customers in 41 states through its Spectrum brand, warned in an SEC filing that "it cannot predict the ultimate impact of COVID-19 on our business, even to from an economic impact. " to the ability of our residential and commercial customers to pay for our products and services … government emergency declarations, the ability of our suppliers and vendors to provide us with products and services, the pace of new home construction, changes in commercial expense in our local and national advertising sales business. "

However, he noted that he continues to provide services without interruption due to the pandemic despite a significant increase in network activity due to the public and private response to COVID-19.

He said that a 60-day free Internet offer for new customers with students or home educators generated 119,000 new Internet accounts in March. New connections for residential Internet services, excluding the free offer, also increased in March year-over-year.