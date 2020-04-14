CB & # 39; Stateback U & # 39; Ohio State recruited in the first round since 1991

Jeff Okudah is the next line to be redacted from "Cornerback U,quot;.
Tim Anderson was the first Ohio state recruited cornerback (by the 49ers) in 1971, but the Buckeyes had to wait 20 years before the next one was taken. Since then, the pipeline continues to produce first-round talent on the job.
Okudah, who is projected to be the No. 3 pick in the NFL Draft 2020 in the latest Sporting News drill, will be the Buckeyes' No. 14 cornerback in the first round. The standard in the position is high considering the number of active corners that will come from Columbus.
Here's a look at the last 12 Ohio State cornerbacks taken in the first round since 1991. It's an impressive list.
-
Equipment: Green bay
Year: 1991
Low down: Clark led the Buckeyes with seven interceptions in 1990. The Packers took Clark with the No. 19 pick, and totaled 13 interceptions from 1991-96 through stops with the Packers, Falcons, Saints and Jaguars.
-
Equipment: Seattle
Year: 1997
Low down: Springs had six interceptions in his career in the state of Ohio. He was a close cornerback and All-American first team. The Seahawks took Springs with the No. 3 pick. He played 13 seasons in the NFL and finished with 33 interceptions. Springs reached the Pro Bowl in 1998, a season in which he finished with seven interceptions, the most of his career.
-
Equipment: Buffalo
Year: 1999
Low down: He is the jewel in the crown on this list. Winfield was twice an All-American at Ohio State, and the Bills led him with the No. 23 pick. Winfield played 14 seasons with the Bills and Vikings and made three Pro Bowls. He had 1,021 total tackles during that period, most of the league's cornerbacks. Winfield's son Antoine, who attended Minnesota, will be in the 2020 NFL Draft.
-
Equipment: San Francisco
Year: 2000
Low down: Plummer had 14 interceptions in three years with the Buckeyes, and at least four interceptions in each of those seasons. The 49ers took Plummer with the No. 24 pick, and had seven interceptions in his second season in 2001. Plummer played six seasons with San Francisco from 2000-05 before injuries interrupted his career.
-
Equipment: Buffalo
Year: 2001
Low down: Clements, who had six interceptions at Ohio State, was a solid player on the Winfield line. The Bills took him over to the No. 21 pick, and he enjoyed a 12-year career with Buffalo, San Francisco, and Cincinnati. Clements made his only Pro Bowl appearance in 2004 after a six-interception season. He ended his career with 36 interceptions.
-
Equipment: Carolina
Year: 2004
Low down: Gamble was a two-way star on the Ohio State 2002 national championship team, and the Panthers led him to the No. 28 pick. He tied for the league lead with six interceptions as a rookie in 2004. Gamble had 13 interceptions in his first two seasons, part of a nine-year career in which he totaled 27 teams. Gamble was a solid player, but he never made a Pro Bowl.
-
Equipment: New Orleans
Year: 2009
Low down: Jenkins was drafted as a cornerback by the Saints, but moved to safety in his second season. He has divided his career between stops there and with Philadelphia, and is a two-time Super Bowl champion. Jenkins has 17 career interceptions and seven defensive touchdowns during an 11-year career, and returned to New Orleans through free agency this offseason.
-
Equipment: Denver
Year: 2014
Low down: Denver grabbed Roby with the No. 31 pick, and he proved them right. He was a key player in his last Super Bowl winning team. Roby had an interception from Tom Brady in a two-point conversion attempt in the AFC championship game that year. He spent five seasons with the Broncos before moving to Houston, where the head had two interceptions in 2019, including a six-pick from Brady.
-
Equipment: N.Y. Giants
Year: 2016
Low down: Apple had a three-year season in New York before moving to New Orleans, where it emerged as a solid contributor last season. He had 58 tackles for the Saints and was a valuable contributor.
-
Equipment: Oakland
Year: 2017
Low down: The Raiders recruited the cornerback in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft, and had four interceptions in two and a half seasons before being traded to Houston. Conley had 11 pass breaks in eight games with the Texans last season.
-
Equipment: New Orleans
Year: 2017
Low down: Lattimore earned the NFL AP Defensive Rookie of the Year honors after an outstanding season in 2017 with the Saints adding 52 tackles and five interceptions. He has made the Pro Bowl twice in three seasons and remains one of the best corners of the NFL.
-
Equipment: Cleveland
Year: 2018
Low down: Ward had three interceptions as a rookie and made the Pro Bowl, and followed up with two interceptions last season. He has dealt with injuries early in his career, but remains a solid tackler and must remain an impact player in Cleveland.
