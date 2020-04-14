CB & # 39; Stateback U & # 39; Ohio State recruited in the first round since 1991

Jeff Okudah is the next line to be redacted from "Cornerback U,quot;.

Tim Anderson was the first Ohio state recruited cornerback (by the 49ers) in 1971, but the Buckeyes had to wait 20 years before the next one was taken. Since then, the pipeline continues to produce first-round talent on the job.

Okudah, who is projected to be the No. 3 pick in the NFL Draft 2020 in the latest Sporting News drill, will be the Buckeyes' No. 14 cornerback in the first round. The standard in the position is high considering the number of active corners that will come from Columbus.

Here's a look at the last 12 Ohio State cornerbacks taken in the first round since 1991. It's an impressive list.