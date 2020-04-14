Caroline Weir on frustrations pausing in the Man City title fight and her Olympic dream | Football news

The city was at the top of the WSL when the season was suspended last month

















Manchester City player Caroline Weir tells Sky Sports News that she saw the thrust of her team's title reduced by the coronavirus and her Olympic dream.

Caroline Weir says she is frustrated that the coronavirus pandemic has stopped Manchester City's drive to win the FA Women's Super League.

City was at the top of the WSL with four games to play when soccer was suspended by the coronavirus pandemic last month, although Chelsea was one point behind with one game in hand.

The 24-year-old midfielder said Sky Sports News about the frustration of having to stop the campaign when it was climaxing.

"It really is a shame because we had a lot of momentum in this last part of the season, an important part with all the great games," he said.

"So it's unfortunate, but we keep moving forward and when we come back hopefully we can go from where we left off and continue the race for the title."

"It is exciting and it was definitely going to be a good race until the end of the season."

With most competitions postponed and restructured, Weir agreed that it made sense to move the Women's Euros into 2021 the following year, now that next summer's schedule includes both the Men's and Olympic Euros.

The Tokyo Games are something that the Scottish admitted that she also had in mind.

"It would be a great honor to represent the UK," he said, "and obviously that has been delayed now, so we have a lot of football to play before."

"I will not look too far now because it has been postponed and the focus is on next season and the end of this season, but it would be a safe dream."