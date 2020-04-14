Candace Cameron Bure reveals the origins of her charity concert

Candace Cameron Bure He wants to lift his spirits during this difficult time.

On Tuesday Fuller House the actress spoke exclusively with In the room& # 39; s Jason Kennedy about the charity concert he's throwing with his brother Kirk Cameron. The Hope Rising concert, which will air on Facebook Live on Sunday, April 19 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT is slated to raise both spirits and funds for those affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Inspired by other charity concerts for COVID-19, the Full house alum and the Growing pains The actor decided to create one that has an emphasis on faith.

"My brother called me and said: & # 39; We have to do this, but with songs that have meaning and purpose and that really give hope to the guy who gives us everything and provides everything and comforts us and helps us with our worries & # 39; ". Cameron Bure stated. "So we spoke on the phone and started calling all of our Christian artist friends."