Bruce Springsteen, Jon Stewart Join New Jersey COVID-19 Benefits List – Deadline

Bruce Springsteen, Tony Bennett, Jon Bon Jovi, Jon Stewart and other celebrities will participate in an overnight fundraiser for The New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund, fund organizers announced today.

The benefit Jersey 4 Jersey will air at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday April 22, on Apple Music and AppleTV, worldwide, and will also air on local media such as WABC Channel 7, WPVI 6ABC, WPIX, News12, NJTV, and radio media, including 1010 WINS, WCBS 880, CBS- FM, WFAN, New York Country 94.7, Alt 92.3, Q104.3 and others. The benefit will air live and stream five times on E Street Radio on SiriusXM, currently free on the SiriusXM app.

"New Jersey is on the front line of this pandemic, so it is more important than ever that we do what Jersey does best: take care of each other," said New Jersey First Lady Tammy Murphy. "That is why we are asking everyone in our state to join the NJPRF and some of the best in New Jersey for the much-needed musical entertainment, lightness and Pride of Jersey during these unprecedented times."

This benefit will feature, from their homes, Saquon Barkley, Tony Bennett, Jon Bon Jovi, Danny DeVito, Whoopi Goldberg, Halsey, Chelsea Handler, Charlie Puth, Kelly Ripa, Chris Rock, Bruce Springsteen, Jon Stewart, SZA and more. It will also include first-hand accounts of front-line workers and citizens affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The benefit follows a recently released video to raise funds for the New Jersey fund, with appearances by Springsteen, Stewart, DeVito and others. Check it out below.

Jersey 4 Jersey It will be produced by Joel Gallen, who produced last month's iHeart Living Room Concert Benefit on Fox.