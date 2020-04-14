Broadway Cast & Band "I'm Not Too Proud" Is Remotely Harmonized – Deadline

EXCLUSIVE: The way we do the things we've done has changed so much in the past few weeks that a classic Temptations song might be what everyone needs right now. In this video, the cast of Broadway Not too proud They met, remotely, of course, to perform the opening number of the show "The Way You Do The Things You Do", with the entire band of the musical joining.

Kenny Seymour, Not too proudThe music director came up with the idea and each of the singers and musicians recorded his part of the song. Seymour then mixed them all together. The video begins with production stage manager Molly Meg Legal calling locations.

The hit Motown song of 1964 was written by Smokey Robinson and Bobby Rogers.

The current cast of the show is introduced, portraying the temptations of "Classic Five": Nik Walker as Otis Williams, James Harkness as Paul Williams, Jelani Remy as Eddie Kendricks, Jawan M. Jackson as Melvin Franklin, and Matt Manuel as David Ruffin.

The singers are accompanied by the entire Ain & # 39; t Too Proud Orchestra: Kenny Seymour (Music Director / Arranger / Key 1), Clayton Craddock (Drums), Javier Díaz (Percussion 2), Shawn Edmonds (Trumpet), Seth Farber ( Assistant Director) Key 3), George Farmer (bass), Andrew Griffin (viola), Mark Gross (Reed 1), Rick Hip-Flores (associate musical director / key 2), Reiko Kawabata (violin), Dan Levine (trombone) , Caryl Paisner (Cello), Keith Robinson (Guitar 1), Larry Saltzman (Guitar 2), Melissa Tong (Violin), Eddie Venegas (Violin) and Orlando Wells (Violin 1 / Concert Master).

Watch the video above every time you need a mood lifter – it's like, you know, sunlight on a cloudy day …